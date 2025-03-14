InPsytech Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance to Boost HPC, AI, And Automotive Applications

March 14, 2025 -- Hsinchu, Taiwan - InPsytech, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance semiconductor intellectual property (IP) solutions under Egis Group, is pleased to announce its participation in the Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance. The collaboration will bring InPsytech’s advanced IP offerings to the Intel Foundry ecosystem, enabling mutual customers to design their semiconductor products using Intel Foundry’s cutting-edge process technologies.

InPsytech provides a range of high-speed interface IPs, including UCIe, ONFI, LPDDR5X, DDR4/5, MIPI D-PHY, MIPI C-PHY, and MIPI A-PHY, for integration into Intel Foundry’s advanced process nodes as part of the Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance program. These IPs are crucial for high-speed data transfer, memory interface, and efficient communication in modern semiconductor devices, providing customers with robust and scalable solutions optimized for Intel Foundry’s process technology.

"Our collaboration with Intel Foundry marks a significant milestone for InPsytech as we expand our footprint in the semiconductor industry," said Alex Wang, CEO of InPsytech, Inc. "By joining the Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance, we aim to provide our global customers with state-of-the-art IP solutions that meet the growing demands of next-generation semiconductor applications, from AI and machine learning to high-performance computing and automotive electronics."

InPsytech’s IP offerings, such as UCIe and LPDDR5X, provide high-performance connectivity and memory interfaces that are vital for enabling fast, reliable, and energy-efficient designs. By leveraging these IPs, Intel Foundry customers will have access to high-quality solutions that can enhance their design capabilities, reduce development time, and improve product reliability.

"Intel Foundry is committed to fostering innovation and providing our partners with the highest level of technology and manufacturing excellence," said Suk Lee, VP & GM of Ecosystem Technology Office, Intel Foundry. "We are excited

to welcome InPsytech to the Intel Foundry Accelerator IP Alliance. Their IP solutions in the areas of HPC, AI, and automotive will play a crucial role in helping our mutual customers accelerate their design processes and create innovative semiconductor products efficiently."

The Intel Foundry Accelerator Ecosystem Alliance fosters a comprehensive collaboration between Intel Foundry and its ecosystem partners, aiming to streamline the design process, reduce risks and costs, and accelerate time-to-market for innovative semiconductor products. InPsytech’s participation in this program aligns with its commitment to delivering cutting-edge IP solutions that empower semiconductor designers worldwide.





