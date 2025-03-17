Automotive Ethernet PHY IP Core in 28nm with BroadR-Reach and 100BaseT1 Compatibility for Automotive Applications

March 17, 2025 --T2M, a leading provider of cutting-edge semiconductor IP cores solutions, announces the release of its latest 1G Ethernet PHY IP, designed specifically for automotive applications. This Automotive Ethernet PHY is a 10/100/1000Base-T Ethernet PHY IP in 28nm, delivering industry-leading performance, efficiency, and reliability. Notably, it features BroadR-Reach functionality, making it fully compatible with 100Base-T1 applications, ensuring seamless connectivity in next-generation automotive Ethernet networks.

As the automotive industry transitions towards high-speed Ethernet networks, the need for a robust, power-efficient, and scalable Automotive Ethernet PHY solution is critical. The GNET (Giganet Ethernet) IP cores from T2M is designed to support 10M, 100M, and 1000M modes, with both half-duplex and full-duplex functionalities, making it ideal for ADAS, infotainment, and autonomous vehicle applications.

Key Features

100Base-T1 and BroadR-Reach Support: Ensures optimized, cost-effective data communication over a single unshielded twisted pair (UTP) cable, reducing weight and complexity in automotive networks.

Multi-Speed Support: Operates at 10Mbps, 100Mbps, and 1Gbps for flexible and scalable deployment.

Full and Half Duplex Support: Enables diverse automotive communication scenarios for reliable data exchange.

28nm Process Node: Optimized for power efficiency, high performance, and seamless integration into advanced automotive SoCs.

Enhanced Reliability and EMI Immunity: Meets stringent automotive-grade requirements, ensuring optimal signal integrity and robustness in demanding environments.

With 100Base-T1 and BroadR-Reach compatibility, this 1G Ethernet PHY IP is tailored to in-vehicle networking, allowing high-speed, low-latency data transmission. Leveraging 28nm technology, it delivers superior power efficiency, footprint optimization, and high reliability, making it an essential component for connected and autonomous vehicles.

Our GNET IP core, a high-performance Automotive Ethernet PHY, ensures seamless and efficient communication across multiple electronic control units (ECUs), meeting the growing data demands of modern vehicles.

Immediate licensing Availability:

These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are immediately available for licensing as stand-alone IP Cores or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. Please submit a request / MailTo for more information on licensing options and pricing.

