SerDes Hard Macro IP in GlobalFoundries 22FDX - Available For Licensing and Implementation from Global IP Core
March 17, 2025 - Global IP Core Sales – The largest IP Core portfolio on the Semiconductor market in the Aerospace & Defense, Satellite Communications and Telecommunications industry is providing the SerDes Hard Macro- IP in GlobalFoundries 22FDX to suit your product needs. Global IP Core Sales delivers state-of-the-art products for the Semiconductor IP industry.
Due to confidentiality the specific features and functionalities can be provided under an NDA. The SerDes Hard Macro-IP in GlobalFoundries 22FDX is an Off-the-Shelf IP.
Some Key Features:
- Low-power, flexible and robust Serializer-de-serializer IP built upon a proven ring-PLL based architecture,
- Support for multiple protocols, as well as custom-designed SerDes to meet specific needs and wide range data rates
- Programmable (De)Serialization width: 8, 10, 16, 20, 32, 40, 64, or 80 bit
- Easy integration; delivered including all supplies, ESD and RDL for your bump pitch
Please contact us for more information at info@global-ipc.com or check out our product portfolio at www.global-ipc.com.
About Global IP Core Sales:
Global IP Core Sales® was founded in 2021 and provides state-of-the-art IP Cores for the Semiconductor market. The majority of our products are silicon proven and can be seamlessly implemented into FPGA and ASIC technologies. Global IP Core Sales® will assist you with your IP Core and integration needs. Our mission is to grow your bottom line.
