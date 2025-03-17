Secure-IC's Securyzr™ Chacha20-Poly1305 Multi-Booster - 800Gbps
China Bets on Homegrown Chip Tech With RISC-V Push
Beijing intensifies promotion of open-source architecture amid semiconductor tensions
EETimes (March 11, 2025)
Beijing is introducing significant new guidelines to boost the adoption of RISC-V, the open-source chip architecture, in a determined move to lessen China’s reliance on Western semiconductor technology.
This strategic policy initiative comes from a coalition of eight influential government bodies, including the Cyberspace Administration of China and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
While the precise timing of the rollout remains adaptable, the underlying ambition is clear: to cultivate a domestic semiconductor ecosystem that can operate with greater autonomy in an increasingly complex global landscape.
Allure of open source and customization
RISC-V stands out as a compelling alternative to established, proprietary processor architectures such as Intel’s x86 and Arm Holdings’ designs, primarily due to its open-source nature.
