Cadence Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance

March 17, 2025 -- Cadence is expanding its collaboration with Intel Foundry by officially joining the Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance! This collaboration amplifies both companies' efforts to drive innovation, support advanced chip design, and solidify Intel Foundry as a leader in cutting-edge semiconductor solutions.

Cadence's inclusion in this ecosystem accelerates innovation by offering tech designers the resources they need to bring groundbreaking projects to life. From systems on chip (SoCs) to advanced IP for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) applications, the alliance helps Intel Foundry customers remain at the forefront of innovation.

What Does It Mean to Join the Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance?

The Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance includes a network of collaborators who provide specialized tools, services, and expertise to accelerate silicon design for Intel Foundry customers. By joining the alliance, Cadence commits to offering its advanced design services to clients using Intel Foundry's process technologies. This benefits chip designers to meet fast-evolving demands in sectors ranging from HPC and AI to aerospace and defense (A&D).

The Design Services Alliance is the latest Intel Foundry Alliance it has joined. Cadence is already a member of the Intel Foundry Accelerator EDA, IP, and USMAG Alliance programs.

Cadence Expands Its Presence Through Intrinsix Acquisition

Before joining the alliance, Cadence acquired Intrinsix, a company recognized as one of the founding members of the original Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance focused on US Military Aerospace Government (USMAG). This acquisition not only broadened Cadence's talent pool but also gave it a strategic advantage in delivering comprehensive design services within the alliance framework.

The Intrinsix acquisition strengthens Cadence's ability to deliver application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions to the commercial and aerospace/defense industries. In addition, Cadence acquired Invecas, Apex Semiconductor, and a design team in Brazil. By integrating their expertise with our existing services team, Cadence is poised to deliver faster and more efficient designs, leveraging Intel Foundry's state-of-the-art capabilities.

The Full Spectrum of Cadence's Capabilities

Here's what sets Cadence apart in the Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance:

ASIC Design Services

Cadence provides complete ASIC design solutions tailored to a wide range of applications, from high-performance computing to power-efficient internet of things (IoT) devices. This comprehensive service means they handle everything—from system-level planning and front-end/back-end SoC design to final chip testing and packaging, including advanced 3D-IC packaging options, helping customers accelerate their product launches.

Support for Commercial and A&D Sectors

Cadence's expertise extends into industries that demand uncompromising precision and security, including aerospace and defense. Cadence's ability to create optimized, reliable solutions for mission-critical applications cements their position as a top innovator in semiconductor design.

Advanced Tools Supporting Intel Foundry

Cadence ensures seamless collaboration with Intel Foundry's advanced process technology through its suite of design tools and reference flows. These tools are certified to optimize performance, power efficiency, and chip scalability for the most advanced semiconductor applications.

Design Tools That Power the Future of Chipmaking

The Cadence solution support of Intel Foundry spans several aspects.

Comprehensive EDA Solutions

Customers can access Cadence's electronic design automation (EDA) tools that are tailored specifically for Intel Foundry's advanced processes, including leading-edge Intel 18A technology with RibbonFET transistor architecture and PowerVia backside power delivery. These tools are optimized to support design innovation across the AI, HPC, and mobile markets.

Support for Advanced Packaging

Cadence's collaboration with Intel Foundry includes support for technologies like the Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB). This enables heterogeneous integration within multi-chip architectures, dramatically improving performance for applications requiring immense computing power.

Support of Intel Foundry Technologies

Cadence's tools seamlessly align with Intel Foundry’s requirements, allowing chip designers to run simulations, optimize designs, and manage manufacturing constraints effectively. These technologies make Cadence an indispensable design partner for anyone designing on Intel Foundry's processes.

Why This Collaboration Matters to Chip Designers

This collaboration is a game-changer for chip designers, offering access to Cadence's advanced toolsets and design expertise, which translates to faster turnaround times, fewer design iterations, and comprehensive support. By streamlining processes, Cadence accelerates the time to market, helping businesses launch products more quickly. Additionally, Cadence tools optimize performance-to-cost ratios, ensuring an ideal balance for both commercial and specialized applications. Whether designing AI chips with high computational demands or IoT devices requiring low power consumption, Cadence delivers targeted solutions for even the most complex architectures, making this collaboration a significant boost for the industry.

Learn More About Intel Foundry Services and Cadence.





