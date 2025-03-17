TSMC and MediaTek Demonstrate First Integrated PMU and PA for Wireless Connectivity Products on N6RF+ Process Technology

Collaboration Paves the Way for Next-gen Wireless Connectivity

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. Mar. 17, 2025 - MediaTek and TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) announced today that they have jointly demonstrated the first silicon-proven power management unit (PMU) and integrated power amplifier (iPA) on TSMC’s N6RF+ process. This achievement makes it possible to integrate these two essential components into a system-on-chip (SoC) on an advanced RF process for wireless connectivity products, enabling a significantly smaller form factor while enjoying performance competitive with stand-alone modules.

The smaller area enabled by TSMC’s advanced N6RF+ technology can reduce the size of the wireless connectivity product module by a double-digit percentage. In addition, TSMC and MediaTek’s results showed significant improvement in power efficiency for the PMU compared with existing solutions, while iPA performance was competitive with benchmark products. As the world’s leading supplier of wireless connectivity solutions, MediaTek is well positioned to leverage these advancements to ensure top product performance as it shifts towards the next generation.

A direct result of MediaTek and TSMC’s close collaboration on Design-Technology Co-Optimization (DTCO), MediaTek drew on its product and design expertise to drive system specifications and technology requirements for this project, and TSMC enhanced its technology to enable differentiation in the products.

“After a year of working together on N6RF+, the test chip has exhibited excellent power efficiency gains," said Ching San Wu, Corporate Vice President at MediaTek. "By combining MediaTek's leadership in wireless technology and TSMC's expertise on DTCO, N6RF+ will become a competitive technology for RFSoC projects, creating a significant advantage in the industry."

“Successful DTCO between foundry and customer requires strong mutual trust and teamwork, and we are delighted in this joint accomplishment with a wireless connectivity leader like MediaTek,” said Lipen Yuan, senior director of Advanced Technology Business Development at TSMC. “This achievement on TSMC’s N6RF+ process shows how TSMC combines its leadership in advanced logic and broad portfolio of specialty technologies to provide differentiated solutions for customers’ products.”





