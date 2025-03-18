Arteris Selected by Nextchip to Accelerate Chip Designs for Automotive Vision Technology

Arteris’ FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP with the Functional Safety option provides Nextchip with optimal flexibility and superior performance to advance automotive technology including vision-based sensing edge to central architecture for ADAS.

CAMPBELL, Calif. – March 18, 2025 – Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that Nextchip has licensed Arteris’ FlexNoC 5 interconnect IP with Functional Safety for their EFREET1 project for automotive vision. The physically aware, silicon-proven network-on-chip IP from Arteris supports the advancement of Nextchip’s next-generation vision technology products for the automotive industry.

Nextchip specializes in developing semiconductor designs for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Image Signal Processors (ISP), empowering automotive designers to create high-quality viewing cameras optimized for various lighting conditions, weather scenarios, and adverse conditions. Customers and industry partners regularly recognize Nextchip’s technology for its high signal image processing performance. The company sought out Arteris as a trusted technology provider to enhance its latest product innovations.

“Arteris is a recognized leader and their proven track record in the automotive industry is critically important to Nextchip. Our design cycle is more efficient given FlexNoC’s optimal mix of low power, performance, area efficiency and functional safety,” said Kyoung-Soo Kim, CEO of Nextchip. “Arteris provides excellent support and the flexibility and configurability of their network-on-chip IP empowers us to deliver the latest advancements in vision technology to our customers."

“We are pleased to work with Nextchip on its latest vision technology solutions for the automotive industry. We have deep expertise in this domain, supporting customers in advancing designs to deliver best-in-class technology,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “FlexNoC 5 is a silicon-proven NoC IP that delivers high performance, with low power consumption and reduced congestion for improved area efficiency, including for mission critical applications such as automotive.”

The physical awareness feature provided with FlexNoC 5 in combination with the Functional Safety option, enables engineering teams to anticipate challenges early on, optimizing the design process and facilitating faster time to market. Learn more at arteris.com/FlexNoC.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.

About Nextchip

Nextchip is a leading provider of automotive semiconductor and vision technologies, specializing in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Image Signal Processor (ISP). Nextchip's high-performance ISP and SoC solutions enable precise processing of vehicle camera and sensor data, ensuring superior image quality across various lighting and weather conditions. With advanced AI-driven technologies, including lane detection, pedestrian recognition, and object detection, Nextchip enhances the development of safer and more efficient ADAS solutions for the automotive industry.

Expanding beyond camera sensors, Nextchip is drawing attention for its application of proprietary technology in emerging sensor markets. The company is actively advancing next-generation sensor solutions for robotics, smart cities, and industrial IoT, reinforcing its global presence through continuous innovation.





