Sofics and Dolphin Semiconductor Announce Strategic Partnership

To Accelerate IC Development for IoT, Wireless, and Automotive Applications

Belgium and France – March 19, 2025 – Sofics, a leading provider of specialty I/O and on-chip electrostatic discharge (ESD) solutions, and Dolphin Semiconductor, a leading provider of semiconductor IP solutions specializing in mixed signal IP design, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing integrated circuit (IC) designs for customers in key sectors such as IoT, wireless, and automotive.

This partnership leverages the complementary nature of both companies’ IP offerings. Sofics’ specialty I/O and ESD protection IP, proven in over 5 billion chips, will work alongside Dolphin Semiconductor’s expertise in power management, in-situ monitors, high-quality audio, power metering and design robustness. Together, the two companies will offer IC design groups access to best-in-class IP solutions that enable faster time-to-market, greater design flexibility, and increased performance robustness.

Under this collaboration, Sofics and Dolphin Semiconductor will refer customers to each other for relevant IP needs, ensuring that IC design groups can source optimized solutions for their specific project requirements, from custom I/Os and ESD protection to power-efficient computing and enhanced safety features.

“By partnering with Dolphin Semiconductor, we are providing our customers with a more complete IP solution, especially in sectors where performance, reliability, and time-to-market are critical. Our combined expertise enables IC designers to tackle the most challenging applications in automotive, wireless, and IoT markets with confidence.”

Bart Keppens, Chief Business Development, Sofics

Dolphin Semiconductor’s market-leading technologies, such as ultra-low power solutions and its audio processing IP platform, are well-suited to meet the growing demands of a connected world, while Sofics’ I/O and ESD provide the reliability and protection needed to ensure product longevity in harsh environments.

“Joining forces with Sofics enables us to offer our customers additional value through proven I/O and ESD protection that complements our power management offers.This partnership will help IC design teams achieve higher performance and reliability, while minimizing development time and costs.”

Hakim Jaafar, VP Marketing & Application Lab, Dolphin Semiconductor

For more information about our specific solutions for designing robust SoCs with ESD and power management IP, please watch the webinar.

About Sofics

Sofics is an independent IP provider specializing in on-chip ESD solutions. With a track record of proven IP across various foundries and process nodes, Sofics’ technology has been integrated into more than 5000 tape outs from customers worldwide. Its solutions are critical to ensuring the robustness and performance of ICs in a wide range of applications, including automotive, IoT, and wireless.

www.sofics.com.

About Dolphin Semiconductor

Dolphin Semiconductor is a leading provider of semiconductor IP solutions, specializing in mixed signal IP design targeting markets such as Industrial, High-Performance Computing, Consumer Electronics, IoT and Automotive. Dolphin Semiconductor cutting-edge technology IPs in power management, high-quality audio, power metering, and design safety/robustness, allow their customers to accelerate design cycles, foster faster time-to-market and build products that address the challenges of any industry and support a more sustainable world. With a customer-centric approach, Dolphin Semiconductor provides exceptional support for successful project outcomes.

www.dolphin-semiconductor.com





