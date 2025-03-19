Comcores is now a member of the OPEN Alliance

Copenhagen, Denmark -- March 19, 2025 -- Comcores, a leading provider of advanced Ethernet IP solutions, is happy to announce its membership in the OPEN Alliance, a global consortium dedicated to advancing Ethernet-based communication in the automotive industry.

By joining the OPEN Alliance, Comcores aims to contribute to the mission of the Alliance for the development of next-generation automotive Ethernet networking and security technologies.

Comcores is supporting or targeting support of new interoperability requirements as well as higher data rate specifications and will perform third-party testing and certification.

The value of the effort for Comcores customers are:

Enhanced Interoperability: Comcores customers can expect improved interoperability with other automotive Ethernet solutions and mapping interfaces, ensuring seamless integration and communication within their systems.

Comcores’s expertise in Ethernet TSN Switching and advanced Ethernet IP blocks including dedicated ultra compact security solutions for automotive, provides a strong value proposition towards customers building end-nodes, zonal controllers and gateways targeting ASIC’s and FPGA’s.

For more information about Comcores and its products, please visit www.comcores.com

About Comcores

Founded in Denmark in 2014, Comcores specializes in the development of advanced Ethernet IP solutions for industrial, automotive, avionics, and data center applications. The company offers a diverse portfolio designed to meet the requirements of secure and time-sensitive communication. Comcores is committed to innovation and excellence, providing customizable, high-performance solutions that address the evolving demands of global markets.

To learn more about Comcores products and solutions, please visit www.comcores.com





