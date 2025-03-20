Menta Unveils 'Launch Pad' Low-Cost Embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Technology Access Program For Defense And Aerospace Customers

Mil-Aero brands can now fabricate test silicon incorporating Menta's flexible reprogrammable eFPGA IP for a fraction of traditional license fees

PASADENA, Calif., March 18, 2025 -- Menta eFPGA Inc. has initiated a new IP access program called Launch Pad for its acclaimed embedded FPGA (eFPGA) reprogrammable IP cores. Designed to address tightening defense budgets, the program allows customers to fabricate a test chip with any size eFPGA, from 100 to 10,000 LUTs, on any current process node - at up to 90% off Menta's standard licensing fees. Customers can then "upgrade" their test silicon licenses to full production licenses, with the initial fee applied towards the production license cost. This new technology access program to Menta's eFPGA soft IP is available for new customers only.

Embedded FPGA (eFPGA) technology combines the power of application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) with the flexibility of field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs). Unlike traditional stand-alone FPGAs, eFPGA fabric is seamlessly integrated into ASIC designs, offering the high performance of an ASIC with the added benefit of fully reprogrammable hardware.

This unique hybrid approach, delivered by Menta's eFPGA solutions, provides the best of both worlds. Menta's own Origami Programmer synthesis tool enables secure, in-field updates to the eFPGA core, allowing your ASIC design to be easily updated with new functionality, even after deployment.

"eFPGAs are becoming more popular in Defense and Aerospace semiconductors" said Vincent Markus, CEO of Menta. "Reprogrammable logic expands mission capabilities post-fabrication, allow for easier and less expensive modernization, and serve a broad range of applications within the Defense & Aerospace spectrum. The Launch Pad program significantly lowers the barrier to entry for silicon makers wanting to evaluate an eFPGA array in their next design."

Menta's eFPGA Silicon IP – Additional Information

Design-adaptable & flexible - 100% standard cell libraries; unlike the custom-cell technology of competitors being 100% standard cell allows Menta to deliver soft IP which can be physically implemented on ANY currently available foundry process;

Highly secure by obfuscation as the bitstream for the eFPGA is unique to that device;

Menta's eFPGA IP can incorporate hard macros such as 3 rd party block ram, or Menta patented DSPs;

Menta eFPGA IP has been successfully radiation hardened and is silicon-proven on multiple foundry processes;

Menta's Origami Programmer tool offers full synthesis from IEEE Verilog, System Verilog and VHDL and highly efficient place & route. Can be used as a stand-alone application or integrated with a customer's tool flow;

Menta can deliver soft IP as RTL in as little as 14 days and also offers hard IP if requested, though hard IP is not offered at the reduced technology access price. Radiation/harsh-environment hardening is available through select design house partners.

Key Advantages of Menta eFPGA IP for Defense & Aerospace Applications

Hardware-accelerated cryptography agility – replace compromised root of trust crypto hardware in the field;

Extend Mission Capabilities by adding new abilities post-fabrication;

Algorithm Acceleration – Parallel & pipelined architecture for superior processing performance;

Real-time Data Processing -Isolated data & memory for deterministic processing;

Cost-effective to modernize – no more pulling chips off boards, update the reprogrammable logic in the field or even on-orbit remotely.

Connect with Menta at the GOMACTech 2025 show

Ready to learn more about the Menta eFPGA technology access program? Menta is exhibiting at the GOMACTech 2025 show on March 19th & 20th at booth 423. Alternatively, please reach out to us at info@menta-efpga.com.

About Menta eFPGA Inc.

Menta has been designing and deploying highly efficient embedded FPGA (eFPGA) solutions since 2010. With over 20 tape-outs of its eFPGA IP on various foundry processes from GlobalFoundries, TSMC, Intel, and others, Menta has been serving the defense industries in both the US and the EU.





