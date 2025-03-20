Omni Design Technologies Delivers Multi-Gigahertz SWIFT™ Data Converter Solutions for Satellite Communications
San Jose, California – March 20, 2025 – Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power SWIFT™ data acquisition and signal-processing solutions, today announced the delivery of cutting-edge ultra-wideband IP products to leading U.S. and European satellite communications system providers.
Omni Design’s highly integrated, advanced multi-gigahertz SWIFT™ data converters and supporting cores are designed for deployment in both low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications and supporting ground stations.
Key IP products from Omni Design Technologies for these applications include:
- 12-bit, 9Gsps Swift™ ADC (ODT-ADC-12B9G-16)
- 12-bit, 9Gsps Swift™ DAC (ODT-DAC-12B9G-16)
In addition to the high-bandwidth, low-power 9Gsps data converter IP offerings, multiple instances of these IP blocks are available as a complete, highly integrated analog front-end (AFE) solution. This comprehensive solution includes the following subsystems:
- Capless low dropout regulators (LDOs) for efficient power management
- OmniTRUST™ process, voltage, and temperature (PVT) monitoring for enhanced system integrity and reliability
- Precision voltage and current references
- High-speed clock management and distribution
“Omni Design Technologies continues to deliver breakthrough solutions for the most demanding data acquisition and communication applications, including our multi-gigasample-per-second data converter IP cores, which feature the lowest power consumption and are built on advanced process nodes.” said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “These solutions are being adopted by market-leading clients to accelerate their time to market. Our high-bandwidth, gigasample SWIFT™ data converter solutions empower customers to unlock the full potential of wireless communications, enabling faster, more efficient, and more precise data transmission.”
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Synopsys' Next-Generation DesignWare Data Converter IP Delivers 50 Percent Lower Power with Smaller Area
- Faraday Announces High-Performance IQ ADC/DAC IP Solutions for Wireless Communications in 55nm
- Samplify Systems Announces Availability of World's First 16-channel, 12-bit, 65 Msps A/D Converter With Integrated Real-Time Data Compression
- Omni Design Technologies Extends Swift™ Data Converter Solutions for FR1 and FR2 5G Subsystems
- High-Performance 16-Bit ADC and DAC IP Cores Now Available for Licensing
Breaking News
- Zero ASIC launches world's first open standard eFPGA product
- Global Top 10 IC Design Houses See 49% YoY Growth in 2024, NVIDIA Commands Half the Market, Says TrendForce
- SoftBank Group to Acquire Ampere Computing
- Omni Design Technologies Delivers Multi-Gigahertz SWIFT™ Data Converter Solutions for Satellite Communications
- Synopsys Accelerates Chip Design with NVIDIA Grace Blackwell and AI to Speed Electronic Design Automation
Most Popular
- KiviCore and CAST Release Post-Quantum Cryptographic Key Encapsulation IP Core
- Cadence Joins Intel Foundry Accelerator Design Services Alliance
- Sofics and Dolphin Semiconductor Announce Strategic Partnership
- BOS Semiconductors Signed Development Contract for ADAS Chiplet SoC with an European OEM
- China Bets on Homegrown Chip Tech With RISC-V Push
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page