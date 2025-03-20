Omni Design Technologies Delivers Multi-Gigahertz SWIFT™ Data Converter Solutions for Satellite Communications

San Jose, California – March 20, 2025 – Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power SWIFT™ data acquisition and signal-processing solutions, today announced the delivery of cutting-edge ultra-wideband IP products to leading U.S. and European satellite communications system providers.

Omni Design’s highly integrated, advanced multi-gigahertz SWIFT™ data converters and supporting cores are designed for deployment in both low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications and supporting ground stations.

Key IP products from Omni Design Technologies for these applications include:

12-bit, 9Gsps Swift™ ADC (ODT-ADC-12B9G-16)

12-bit, 9Gsps Swift™ DAC (ODT-DAC-12B9G-16)

In addition to the high-bandwidth, low-power 9Gsps data converter IP offerings, multiple instances of these IP blocks are available as a complete, highly integrated analog front-end (AFE) solution. This comprehensive solution includes the following subsystems:

Capless low dropout regulators (LDOs) for efficient power management

OmniTRUST™ process, voltage, and temperature (PVT) monitoring for enhanced system integrity and reliability

Precision voltage and current references

High-speed clock management and distribution

“Omni Design Technologies continues to deliver breakthrough solutions for the most demanding data acquisition and communication applications, including our multi-gigasample-per-second data converter IP cores, which feature the lowest power consumption and are built on advanced process nodes.” said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “These solutions are being adopted by market-leading clients to accelerate their time to market. Our high-bandwidth, gigasample SWIFT™ data converter solutions empower customers to unlock the full potential of wireless communications, enabling faster, more efficient, and more precise data transmission.”





