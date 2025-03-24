Brite Semiconductor Releases DDR3/4, LPDDR3/4 Combo IP

Shanghai, China — March 24, 2025 — Brite Semiconductor (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (BriteSemi, 688691), a leading provider of custom ASIC and IP solutions, today announced the launch of DDR3/4, LPDDR3/4 Combo IP. Developed on 28HKD 0.9V/2.5V platform, this IP has extensive protocol compatibility, supporting DDR3, DDR3L, DDR4 and LPDDR3, LPDDR4 protocols. It achieves data transfer rates up to 2667Mbps and supports multiple data width configurations, including X16, X32, and X64.

The DDR3/4, LPDDR3/4 Combo IP, which integrates high-performance DDR PHY with flexibly configurable controller, is a high-speed, low-power and small-area IP, providing our customers the most optimized performance, power and area (PPA).

It not only supports low power consumption mode and ECC (Error Correction Code) function, but is also compatible with various mature DDR DRAM in the market to ensure the flexibility and compatibility in the design for customers.

BriteSemi’s DDR3/4, LPDDR3/4 Combo IP has successfully taped out, and passed the function test and performance test for silicon-proven. With its outstanding performance and low power consumption, the DDR3/4, LPDDR3/4 Combo IP can be widely used in applications, such as network devices, mobile devices, IoT, and storage devices, meeting the needs of high-speed data transmission, low power consumption, and high performance with small area.

28HKD is a key platform for planar semiconductor processes. Our DDR3/4, LPDDR3/4 Combo IP will further enrich the IP portfolio on this process platform to assist customers in product design," said Lynda Chen, VP of Marketing at Brite Semiconductor. “Brite Semiconductor is committed to providing customers with excellent design services and highly reliable IP. In the future, we will gradually launch more high-quality IP on this process for customers.

Our company has ensured the reliability and stability of this IP through rigorous design and verification processes. In the future, our company will continue to provide our customers with IP and custom ASIC solutions in multiple process, helping customers enhance their market competitiveness.

About Brite Semiconductor

Brite Semiconductor (BriteSemi, 688691) is a leading provider of custom ASIC and IP solutions, and committed to provide flexible one-stop services from specification design, architecture design to chip delivery with high value and differentiated solutions.

Brite Semiconductor provides comprehensive silicon proven “YOU” IP portfolio and YouSiP (Silicon-Platform) solution. YouSiP solution provides a prototype design reference for system house and fabless to speed up the time-to-market.

Founded in 2008, Brite Semiconductor is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

For more information, please visit www.britesemi.com





