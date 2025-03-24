EnSilica Agrees a Multimillion Pound Design and Manufacturing Services Contract

Increased demand leads to second design centre in Brazil

March 24, 2025 -- EnSilica plc (AIM:ENSI), a leading chip maker of mixed signal ASICs ("Application Specific Integrated Circuits"), is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a multimillion-pound design and manufacturing services contract by a well-funded pioneering optical computing systems company (the “Contract”).

The Contract includes substantial design services engagement and additional manufacturing services. Following the completion of an initial study phase, activity will now increase significantly, with revenues contributing to EnSilica's current and the following two financial years.

This addition to EnSilica’s offerings stems from strengthened relationships with key wafer foundry and semiconductor supply chain partners. This now allows EnSilica to provide wafers, packages, and tested devices along with design services. This model, successfully executed by several Asian companies including Socionext, Alchip, and Global Uni Chip (GUC), is now being leveraged by the Company to meet the growing demand for a resilient European-based supply chain.

Finally, and due to increased demand, EnSilica has opened a second design centre in Campinas, São Paulo State, Brazil. This location, with its strong semiconductor ecosystem, has enabled the rapid growth of EnSilica's existing engineering team in the region.

Ian Lankshear, CEO of EnSilica, commented:

"We are pleased to secure this sizable contract with a pioneering optical computing systems company. This agreement not only underscores our capabilities in delivering comprehensive design and manufacturing services but also highlights the growing demand for European-based supply chains.

Our strengthened relationships with key wafer foundry and semiconductor supply chain partners enable us to provide high-quality wafers, packages, and completed tested devices.

We are also delighted to be opening our second design centre in Brazil, which further underscores our strategic ambitions to expand our global footprint in order to meet the increasing demand for our services."

About EnSilica plc

EnSilica is a leading fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal and digital ICs to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare and communications markets. EnSilica has a track record in delivering high quality solutions to demanding industry standards. The company is headquartered near Oxford, UK and has design centres across the UK and in Bangalore, India and Porto Alegre and Campinas, Brazil.





