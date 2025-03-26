EnSilica Opens Second Brazilian Design Centre Following Multimillion Pound Design and Manufacturing Contract Win

Oxford, UK - March 26, 2025 -- EnSilica, a leading maker of mixed-signal ASICs, has opened a second design centre in Brazil after a series of design wins, the most recent being a multimillion-pound design and manufacturing contract from an optical computing systems customer. The new design centre is in Campinas, São Paulo State, and complements the company’s Porto Alegre facility in Rio Grande do Sul, in southeastern Brazil.

Through strengthened relationships with key wafer foundry and semiconductor supply chain partners. EnSilica increasingly provides not only design services but also wafers, packages, and tested devices. This model, which has been successfully developed by several leading Asian chip design companies, is now being leveraged by EnSilica to meet the growing demand for a resilient European-based supply chain.

Campinas was chosen for its strong semiconductor ecosystem, which has enabled rapid growth of EnSilica’s existing engineering team in the region.

EnSilica CEO, Ian Lankshear, commented: “We are pleased to secure this sizable contract with a pioneering optical computing systems company. This agreement not only underscores our capabilities in delivering comprehensive design and manufacturing services but also highlights the growing demand for European-based supply chains. Our strengthened relationships with key wafer foundry and semiconductor supply chain partners enable us to provide high-quality wafers, packages, and completed tested devices. We are also delighted to be opening our second design centre in Brazil, which further underscores our strategic ambitions to expand our global footprint in order to meet the increasing demand for our services.”





