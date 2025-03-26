intoPIX JPEG XS Cores Power Delta Video's IP Video Transmission Solutions

Delta Video integrates intoPIX JPEG XS for ultra-low latency IP video transmission

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium -- March 26, 2025 --intoPIX, a pioneer in low-latency and low-power video compression, has integrated its JPEG XS technology into Delta Digital Video’s 5480 Series Encoder and Decoder, enabling ultra-low latency and bandwidth-efficient IP video transmission. This innovation delivers a lightweight yet powerful alternative to uncompressed video, making it ideal for mission-critical applications in defense and homeland security, broadcast, and distance learning.

Delta’s 5480 Series products are multi-channel network appliances designed to compress and stream 4K, HD, and SD video over IP while also supporting uncompressed and intoPIX low-latency JPEG-XS transmission. With SDI and HDMI inputs and outputs, cameras and AV equipment are seamlessly converted into Ethernet-compatible devices, optimizing remote monitoring applications.

By integrating JPEG XS, Delta Video enhances its encoder’s ability to deliver visually lossless video with imperceptible latency while reducing bandwidth consumption. JPEG XS was specifically designed as a real alternative to uncompressed video, ensuring high-performance, real-time transmission without compromise. This allows organizations to transmit higher-quality video over existing networks, reducing infrastructure costs and increasing operational efficiency.

"By integrating intoPIX’s JPEG XS, we are taking a major step forward in video transmission over IP," said George Nelson, VP/GM at Delta Digital Video. "This technology allows us to offer our customers a superior balance of quality, latency, and efficiency, enabling new possibilities in security, surveillance, remote learning, and live video applications."

"We are excited to collaborate with Delta Digital Video to bring JPEG XS’s full potential to a broader range of applications," said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Head of Media, Entertainment & ProAV Group Corporate Marketing Lead at intoPIX. "JPEG XS is a game-changer for any applications where latency and quality are crucial assets.”

Experience intoPIX JPEG XS and Delta Video Solutions at NAB

intoPIX will showcase its cutting-edge JPEG XS technology at NAB 2025, featuring Delta Digital Video’s Model 5480E as part of its interoperability demo on Booth N2452 (North Hall). Visit both companies (#SL10416) to see firsthand how the JPEG XS technology transforms video transmission—delivering higher quality with lower latency and bandwidth.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD/4K/8K, replacing uncompressed video, and preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.

www.intopix.com

About Delta Digital Video

Delta Digital Video delivers high-performance video streaming technology for applications requiring high-quality, low latency, and reliability. Delta is a long-time supplier of real-time video transmission products for the Mil/Aero, Homeland Security, GovIT, and ProAV markets. We will be demonstrating our next-gen video encoder and decoder, providing video streaming flexibility with H.264/H.265 combined with super low latency, visually lossless JPEG-XS.

http://www.deltadigitalvideo.com





