Rapidus Announces Strategic Partnership with Quest Global to Enable Advanced 2nm Solutions for the AI Chip Era

TOKYO, Japan, March 26, 2025 — Rapidus Corporation, a manufacturer of advanced logic semiconductors, today announced that it signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Quest Global Services PTE. Ltd. As part of the agreement, Rapidus will become Quest Global’s new semiconductor foundry partner, enabling it to provide a wide range of solutions to its customers. Quest Global customers will be able to leverage Rapidus’ 2nm gate-all-around (GAA) manufacturing process to develop engineering design and manufacturing solutions that will support growing industry demand for low-power artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductors. Together, the two companies will deliver transformational silicon solutions as a virtual integrated device manufacturer (IDM) model for fabless companies.

The AI semiconductor industry is in its early stages, with applications just beginning to emerge and new entrants quickly coming to market. Customers will shift from general-purpose AI semiconductors to dedicated designs that reduce power consumption and maximize performance. To support these industry requirements, customers will engage design firms focused on providing custom solutions, such as Quest Global, while also collaborating with semiconductor foundries, like Rapidus, that can manufacture dedicated semiconductors with a short turnaround time.

Rapidus will leverage its pioneering Rapid and Unified Manufacturing Service (RUMS) model that will shorten time-to-market for customers by providing design support and integrated front-end and back-end processes in collaboration with ecosystem partners such as Quest Global.

“As we enter the transformational era of AI, it is critical for the semiconductor industry to establish a new framework for the stable and seamless design, development and manufacturing of AI-driven advanced-node chips,” said Ajit Prabhu, co-founder and CEO, Quest Global. “This partnership, based on the Virtual IDM model, provides the silicon solution that AI companies around the world are seeking. We are honored to support the realization of this groundbreaking initiative in Japan, where the public and private sectors are working together to achieve advanced semiconductor technologies.”

“Quest Global has shown a strong affinity for our short turnaround-time manufacturing services, specifically with RUMS,” said Dr. Atsuyoshi Koike, CEO, Rapidus. “In addition, receiving evaluation and feedback from Quest Global will provide a solid foundation for customer acquisitions and products. Furthermore, becoming one of Quest Global’s foundry partners will provide us access to the company’s customer network. For Rapidus, securing a track record of design is vital, so this partnership will be very beneficial for both companies.”

About Quest Global

At Quest Global, it’s not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We are in the business of engineering, but what we are really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we’ve been solving the world’s most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 20 countries, with over 85 global delivery centers, our 20,000+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.

About Rapidus Corporation

Rapidus Corporation aims to develop and manufacture the world’s most advanced logic semiconductors. We will create new industries together with our customers through the development and provision of services to shorten cycle times in design, wafer processes, 3D packaging, and more. We will continue to challenge ourselves in order to contribute to the fulfillment, prosperity, and happiness of people’s lives through the use of semiconductors.





