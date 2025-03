Qualcomm initiates global anti-trust complaint about Arm

Qualcomm has initiated anti-competitive complaints against Arm in the US, Korea and Europe, reports Bloomberg.

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (March 26, 2025)

Qualcomm is alleging that after 35 years of running an open licensing operation which is open to all and in which all its licensees are treated equally, Arm is now restricting access to its technology in order to make chips in competition with its licensees.

