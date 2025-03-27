EnSilica Agrees $18m 7 Year Design and Supply ASIC Contract

Ongoing demand continues to underpin EnSilica’s chip supply pipeline, now valued at over $250m

March 27, 2025 -- EnSilica plc (AIM:ENSI), a leading chip maker of mixed signal ASICs ("Application Specific Integrated Circuits"), is pleased to announce that it has been awarded an $18m design and supply contract by a leading European based supplier of electromechanical products for an Arm-based mixed signal sensor interface ASIC to be used across a range of automotive and industrial applications (the “Contract”).

The total value of the Contract includes significant Non-Recurring Engineering ("NRE") payments and supply revenues, which is estimated to exceed $18m over 7 years, based on quoted NRE fees and forecast production volumes.

EnSilica has been selected due to their significant experience in developing mixed signal design ASICs, alongside a proven track record of bringing automotive and industrial chips to high volume production..

The Contract will commence in April 2025, with NRE revenues falling into EnSilica's current and next financial years, with supply revenues forecast to commence during 2027.

This Contract not only reinforces EnSilica’s expertise and market pedigree but also materially increases the Company’s chip supply pipeline, now valued at over $250m. The chip supply pipeline is the total expected lifetime chip supply revenues that the Company has secured under customer contracts.

Ian Lankshear, CEO of EnSilica, commented: "This is another exciting design win that enhances our growing portfolio of ASICs and further improves the visibility of our recurring revenues from chip supply. This new European customer is highly respected in the industry and has a strong track record of shipping its products in high volume.

This Contract is a testament to the Company’s ability to deliver high-quality, reliable solutions that meet the evolving needs of the market,and further demonstrates our team’s commitment to excellence and innovation which continues to drive our success and position EnSilica as a premier European ASIC supplier.”

About EnSilica plc

EnSilica is a leading fabless design house focused on custom ASIC design and supply for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal and digital ICs to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare and communications markets. EnSilica has a track record in delivering high quality solutions to demanding industry standards. The company is headquartered near Oxford, UK and has design centres across the UK and in Bangalore, India and Porto Alegre and Campinas, Brazil.





