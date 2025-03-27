SiliconIntervention Announces Availability of Silicon Based Fractal-D Audio Amplifier Evaluation Board
High efficiency operation for wearable audio products demonstrated
Kelowna, BC - March 27, 2025 -- SiliconIntervention today announced the availability of an evaluation board, demonstrating the high efficiency operation of its Fractal-D audio amplifier aimed at wearable applications such as earbuds and smart glasses as well as mobile products that demand extended battery life.
Based on 22nm FDX CMOS prototype samples and an advanced architectural approach, power efficiencies can be evaluated using standard bench top measurement systems.
Potential licensees who want to check operating efficiencies can connect this hardware to standard audio measurement systems (the board is differential analog-in to differential Class D-like output) and validate the claimed efficiency advantages.
The voltage across the output stage is nominally 3.75v (adjustable from 1.8 to 4.8v). At 3.75v the output can drive 2v RMS into 8Ω and 1v RMS into 4Ω. The current flowing in the bridge to achieve these output levels is monitored and converted to an easily measured output voltage, hence efficiency can be calculated.
“Following the introduction of simulation models that are available to silicon designers, we have created a silicon example using the Fractal-D architecture on an industry standard process for system architects’ evaluation. Designers of wearable and mobile products can now see working silicon with industry leading power efficiencies, enabling significant increases in battery lifetimes.” Commented Martin Mallinson, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer.
The lead time for the evaluation board is 8 weeks and comes with documentation, including Fractal-D IP description and operating principles.
For more details visit https://siliconintervention.com/fractal-dtm-amplifier/
For Fractal-D inquires visit inquiries@siliconintervention.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- SiliconIntervention announces an innovative Fractal-D Audio Amplifier Family
- Arira Design Announces Availability of its Hybrid Memory Cube Evaluation & Development Board
- Audio Pioneer xMEMS Announces General Availability of the World's Only All-Silicon, Solid-State Fidelity Micro Speakers
- Flex Logix Announces Production Availability of InferX X1M Boards for Edge AI Vision Systems
- Flex Logix Announces Production Availability Of InferX X1 PCIe Boards for Edge AI Systems
Breaking News
- Tower Semiconductor and Alcyon Photonics Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Integrated Photonics Innovation
- Qualcomm initiates global anti-trust complaint about Arm
- EnSilica Agrees $18m 7 Year Design and Supply ASIC Contract
- SiliconIntervention Announces Availability of Silicon Based Fractal-D Audio Amplifier Evaluation Board
- Rapidus Announces Strategic Partnership with Quest Global to Enable Advanced 2nm Solutions for the AI Chip Era
Most Popular
- Alphawave Semi Reveals Suite of Optoelectronics Silicon Products addressing Hyperscaler Datacenter and AI Interconnect Market
- EnSilica Opens Second Brazilian Design Centre Following Multimillion Pound Design and Manufacturing Contract Win
- intoPIX JPEG XS Cores Power Delta Video's IP Video Transmission Solutions
- PolarFire® SoC FPGAs Achieve AEC-Q100 Qualification
- Synopsys Accelerates Chip Design with NVIDIA Grace Blackwell and AI to Speed Electronic Design Automation
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page