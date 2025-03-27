SiliconIntervention Announces Availability of Silicon Based Fractal-D Audio Amplifier Evaluation Board

High efficiency operation for wearable audio products demonstrated

Kelowna, BC - March 27, 2025 -- SiliconIntervention today announced the availability of an evaluation board, demonstrating the high efficiency operation of its Fractal-D audio amplifier aimed at wearable applications such as earbuds and smart glasses as well as mobile products that demand extended battery life.

Based on 22nm FDX CMOS prototype samples and an advanced architectural approach, power efficiencies can be evaluated using standard bench top measurement systems.

Potential licensees who want to check operating efficiencies can connect this hardware to standard audio measurement systems (the board is differential analog-in to differential Class D-like output) and validate the claimed efficiency advantages.

The voltage across the output stage is nominally 3.75v (adjustable from 1.8 to 4.8v). At 3.75v the output can drive 2v RMS into 8Ω and 1v RMS into 4Ω. The current flowing in the bridge to achieve these output levels is monitored and converted to an easily measured output voltage, hence efficiency can be calculated.

“Following the introduction of simulation models that are available to silicon designers, we have created a silicon example using the Fractal-D architecture on an industry standard process for system architects’ evaluation. Designers of wearable and mobile products can now see working silicon with industry leading power efficiencies, enabling significant increases in battery lifetimes.” Commented Martin Mallinson, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

The lead time for the evaluation board is 8 weeks and comes with documentation, including Fractal-D IP description and operating principles.

For more details visit https://siliconintervention.com/fractal-dtm-amplifier/

For Fractal-D inquires visit inquiries@siliconintervention.com





