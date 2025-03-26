Siemens acquires Altair to create most complete AI-powered portfolio of industrial software

Munich -- March 26, 2025 -- Siemens announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Altair Engineering Inc., a leading provider of software in the industrial simulation and analysis market, for an enterprise value of approximately USD 10 billion. With this acquisition, Siemens extends its leadership in simulation and industrial artificial intelligence (AI) by adding new capabilities in mechanical and electromagnetic simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data science and AI. The addition of the Altair team and technology to Siemens will further enhance the most comprehensive Digital Twin and make simulation more accessible, so companies of any size can bring complex products to market faster.

“We welcome the Altair community of customers, partners and colleagues to Siemens. Adding Altair’s groundbreaking innovations to the Siemens Xcelerator platform will create the world's most complete AI-powered design, engineering and simulation portfolio. Together, we will help our customers to innovate at the scale and speed that today's complexity-driven world demands,” said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG. “Through the ONE Tech Company program, we will extend our leadership in industrial software. This enables all industries to benefit from the revolution driven by data and AI.”

Integrating Altair’s capabilities in the areas of simulation, HPC, data science, and AI enhances the ability of Siemens to drive more efficient and sustainable products and processes. Now, all Siemens customers, from engineers to generalists, will have access to new simulation expertise, can optimize their high-performance computing processes, create new AI tools and perform data analytics to help accelerate innovation and digital transformation for companies of all sizes.

The acquisition of Altair is part of Siemens’ ONE Tech Company program and will meaningfully increase Siemens’ digital revenue share. This growth program enables Siemens to further expand its strong market position and reach the next level of performance and value creation. Through acquisitions like this, as well as R&D investments into areas including software, AI-enabled products, connected hardware and sustainability, Siemens is clearly prioritizing capital allocation to strategic growth fields.

With the completion of the acquisition of Altair as well as the recent expansions of Siemens’ factories in California and Texas, Siemens has now invested over USD 100 billion into the United States in the past 20 years.





