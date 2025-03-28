intoPIX Powers Ikegami's New IPX-100 with JPEG XS for Seamless & Low-Latency IP Production

Ikegami Integrates intoPIX JPEG XS into IPX-100, for High-Quality, Low-Bandwidth SMPTE 2110 IP production.

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – March 28, 2025 - intoPIX, a pioneer in low-complexity mezzanine compression, enhances Ikegami’s IPX-100, enabling low-latency, seamless IP video transport over IP with JPEG XS. This collaboration strengthens IP-based production workflows by reducing bandwidth needs while maintaining pristine, uncompressed-quality video.The Ikegami IPX-100 connects Unicam XE and HD cameras to SMPTE ST 2110 networks, enabling a smooth IP transition while maintaining baseband workflows. Its SMPTE hybrid fiber optic support ensures stable connections and remote camera power.

Leveraging intoPIX’s SMPTE ST 2110-22 JPEG XS technology, the IPX-100 now supports visually lossless video compression with imperceptible latency, making remote production over IP more efficient than ever. With selectable compression levels, users can optimize bandwidth usage while preserving image quality, allowing for seamless 4K/UHD transport over 1GbE or 10GbE networks.

Why Choose JPEG XS Over Uncompressed Video in ST 2110?

Cuts Bandwidth Costs – Transmit pristine-quality video with a fraction of the bandwidth.

– Transmit pristine-quality video with a fraction of the bandwidth. Near-Zero Latency – Microsecond-level compression ensures real-time performance for live production.

– Microsecond-level compression ensures real-time performance for live production. ST 2110 Compatible – Fully interoperable with existing IP workflows thanks to SMPTE 2110-22

– Fully interoperable with existing IP workflows thanks to SMPTE 2110-22 Lower Infrastructure Needs – Enables high-resolution transport over cost-effective 1GbE and 10GbE networks, instead of 100GbE or more.

"JPEG XS in the IPX-100 reinforces our commitment to delivering broadcasters advanced, efficient, and future-proof IP solutions," said Hiroshi Akiyama, Deputy Division Director for Sales and Marketing at Ikegami. "This technology ensures that our customers can transition to IP workflows while maintaining exceptional quality and reliability."

"We are thrilled to bring the benefits of JPEG XS to Ikegami’s solutions," said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Head of Media, Entertainment Group at intoPIX."This integration shows how JPEG XS revolutionizes ST 2110 workflows, delivering unmatched quality, efficiency, and cost savings."

Experience JPEG XS in Action at NAB 2025—Visit intoPIX’s and Ikegami Booths!

To learn more about JPEG XS and its benefits for ST 2110 workflows, visit intoPIX at NAB 2025, Booth N2452 (North Hall) or Ikegami Booth (N1539).





