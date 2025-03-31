Avant Technology Partners with COSEDA Technologies to Enhance System-Level Software Solutions

Hsinchu, Taiwan - March 31, 2025 - Avant Technology, a leading provider of EDA tools and IP solutions in Asia, and COSEDA Technologies, a pioneering provider of system-level software solutions, have announced a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to enhance the capabilities of both companies in delivering advanced system-level solutions to their customers.

COSEDA Technologies specializes in providing the latest modeling and simulation technologies to manage new concepts for complex, safety-critical, and innovative products. With over 25 years of experience, COSEDA's technologies are widely used by leading automotive suppliers and semiconductor companies for applications in automotive, communications, power, and security-critical domains.

The collaboration between Avant Technology and COSEDA Technologies will focus on integrating COSEDA's COSIDE® design environment into Avant's portfolio. COSIDE® is a powerful tool for designing electronic software and hardware components within the context of the overall system, enabling cross-domain optimization and reducing modeling and simulation efforts by up to tenfold. It is intuitive for both experienced and novice software and hardware designers and forms the basis of COSEDA's comprehensive offering.

"Avant Technology is thrilled to partner with COSEDA Technologies to enhance our system-level software solutions," said Norman Huang, Vice President of Avant Technology. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to make the latest system modeling, simulation, design, and verification methodologies efficient, practical, and usable for our customers."

Karsten Einwich, CEO of COSEDA Technologies commented, "We are excited about this partnership with Avant Technology, which will help us expand our reach in the Asian market. The integration of COSIDE® into Avant's portfolio will enable us to serve our customers better with local support and deliver high-quality solutions for complex electronic products."

COSEDA Technologies is also involved in the development and standardization of SystemC & SystemC AMS modeling and simulation technology, which is a core component of COSIDE®. The company provides the reference implementation for the SystemC AMS part of the standard, available for free download at http://www.coseda-tech.com/systemc-ams-proof-of-concept.

About COSEDA Technologies

COSEDA Technologies is a leading provider of system-level software solutions for complex electronic hardware and software products. With a 25-year history, COSEDA's technologies are used by leading automotive suppliers and semiconductor companies, among others, who develop circuits for automotive, communications, power, security-critical, and safety-critical applications. COSEDA is an expert in the development and standardization of SystemC & SystemC AMS modeling and simulation technology, which forms the basis for its main product COSIDE®. In addition to the distribution of licenses for COSEDA´s design platform COSIDE®, COSEDA also provides support, services and trainings.

About Avant Technology

Avant Technology Inc. is a leading distributor of EDA tools and IP solutions in Asia. Founded in 1996 in Hsinchu, Taiwan, Avant has grown to become the region's premier provider of advanced EDA tools and IP solutions, delivering innovative technologies to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Learn more at http://www.avant-tek.com/





