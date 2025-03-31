VeriSilicon introduces AcuityPercept: an AI-powered automatic ISP tuning system
Intelligently optimizing ISP settings to seamlessly align with the target vision perception engines for superior object recognition
Shanghai, China, March 31, 2025 -- VeriSilicon (688521.SH) today announced AcuityPercept, its AI-based automatic Image Signal Processing (ISP) tuning system, designed to intelligently optimize image processing parameters for enhanced object recognition. AcuityPercept improves the accuracy and efficiency of AI perception systems by dynamically optimizing ISP parameters through automated tuning processes. It is widely applicable to AI-powered vision applications across various industries, including autonomous driving, robotic vision, and AIoT.
VeriSilicon’s AcuityPercept leverages a global directive and local refinement algorithm, utilizing metadata and loss feedback from AI task models to automatically achieve optimal ISP tuning. By continuously refining ISP settings, it effectively enhances object detection accuracy and delivers optimal ISP-processed images for neural network processing. AcuityPercept delivers a comprehensive optimization solution with VeriSilicon’s ISP IP, enabling automated closed-loop optimization.
“AcuityPercept is a key ISP tuning system that bridges the ISP with the target AI perception engine to achieve optimal object recognition. As AI-driven perception becomes increasingly critical in autonomous vehicles, smart surveillance, and robotics, our AI-powered automatic ISP tuning system lays the foundation for more accurate, efficient, and scalable AI vision solutions,” said Weijin Dai, Chief Strategy Officer, Executive Vice President, and General Manager of the IP Division at VeriSilicon. “AcuityPercept has demonstrated excellent results with road data collected by our automotive ISP customers. It is a crucial technology that enables vision perception engines to clearly and reliably identify objects.”
About VeriSilicon
VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-around, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP.
VeriSilicon possesses six categories of in-house processing IPs, namely Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) IP, Neural Network Processing Unit (NPU) IP, Video Processing Unit (VPU) IP, Digital Signal Processing (DSP) IP, Image Signal Processing (ISP) IP, and Display Processing IP, as well as more than 1,600 analog and mixed-signal IPs and RF IPs.
Leveraging its own IPs, VeriSilicon has developed a wealth of software and hardware custom chip design platforms targeting Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, covering always-on ultralight spatial computing devices such as smartwatches and AR/VR glasses, high-efficiency edge computing devices such as AI PCs, AI phones, smart cars, and robots, as well as high-performance cloud computing devices like data centers and servers.
In response to the trend of System-on-Chip (SoC) evolving towards System-in-Package (SiP) driven by the demand for large computing power, VeriSilicon put forward the concepts of "IP as a Chiplet”, "Chiplet as a Platform", and "Platform as an Ecosystem”. The company keeps advancing the R&D and industrialization of its Chiplet technologies and projects from the perspective of interface IP, Chiplet architecture, advanced packaging technology, and others for AI-Generated Content (AIGC) and autonomous driving solutions.
Under its unique “Silicon Platform as a Service” (SiPaaS) business model, VeriSilicon serves a broad range of market segments, including consumer electronics, automotive electronics, computer and peripheral, industry, data processing, Internet of Things (IoT), among others. Its main customers include fabless, IDM, system vendors (OEM/ODM), large internet companies, and cloud service providers.
Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has 8 design and R&D centers, along with 11 sales and customer service offices worldwide. VeriSilicon currently has more than 2,000 employees.
