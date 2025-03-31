Intel brings 3nm production to Europe in 2025

By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (March 28, 2025)

Intel is shifting high volume production of 3nm chips to Europe at its Fab34 in Ireland later this year.

Intel 3 is the company’s second EUV lithography node with an 18% performance-per-watt improvement over Intel 4. The process is offered to foundry customers and was in high-volume manufacturing in Oregon during 2024, with high-volume manufacturing shifted to Leixlip in Ireland for 2025, it said in its annual report. This is the first confirmation of 3nm production after ramping up the first generation EUV process.

The Xeon 6 Scalable server processor offerings are built on this technology.

