32G Multi Rate Very Short Reach SerDes PHY - GlobalFoundries 12LP and 12LPP
Silicon-Proven MIPI CSI-2 & DSI-2 Tx/Rx IP Cores for your Camera & Display SoCs
April 1, 2025 – T2M-IP, a global leader in semiconductor IP solutions, proudly introduces its cutting-edge MIPI CSI and DSI Transmitter and Receiver IP cores. Designed for next-generation mobile, automotive, AI, AR/VR, and IoT applications, these IP cores deliver high performance, ultra-low power, and seamless integration.
The demand for MIPI CSI-2 & DSI-2 IP cores is growing rapidly, driven by advancements in high-resolution imaging, ultra-fast data transfer, and power-efficient designs across multiple industries. With increasing adoption in AI-powered cameras, AR/VR displays, automotive imaging, and next-gen mobile devices, semiconductor manufacturers require IP cores that support higher bandwidths, multi-camera synchronization, and advanced compression techniques like DSC (Display Stream Compression) and DPCM (Differential Pulse Code Modulation).
Unleash the Power of MIPI CSI-2
Elevate your camera technology with a high-speed, low-latency interface that brings stunning image quality and real-time video streaming to life.
- Blazing-Fast Data Rates – Up to 17 Gbps (C-PHY), 10 Gbps (D-PHY)
- Optimized for AI & Vision Systems – Multi-camera support with ultra-low power
- Perfect for AR/VR & Automotive – Immersive experiences with crisp, real-time imaging
Transform Displays with MIPI DSI-2
Deliver vibrant, ultra-responsive displays with high-speed data transmission and dynamic content rendering.
- Next-Level Performance – Up to 17 Gbps (C-PHY), 10 Gbps (D-PHY)
- Seamless Multi-Display Integration – Forward & reverse communication
- Low-Power, High-Resolution Brilliance – Enhanced efficiency with DSC support
Why Choose T2M-IP?
Our proven MIPI IP cores empower product innovation with best-in-class efficiency, performance, and scalability, helping you accelerate time-to-market and stay ahead of the competition.
Available Now!
Get exclusive access to the industry's most advanced MIPI CSI & DSI Tx/Rx IP cores. Connect us at contact@t-2-m.com to revolutionize your product today!
About T2MIP
T2M-IP is a global leader and trusted partner cutting-edge semiconductor IP solutions, providing cutting-edge semiconductor IP cores, software, known-good dies (KGD), and disruptive technologies. Our solutions accelerate development across various industries, including Wearables, IoT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB, Satellite SoCs, and beyond.
For more information, visit: www.t-2-m.com to learn more.
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
- GNSS Ultra low power (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS) Digital ...
- USB 3.0/ PCIe 2.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 28HPC+
- DVB-S2X WideBand Demodulator & Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
- MIPI D-PHY Tx IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 22ULP
- Wi-Fi 802.11 ax/Wi-Fi 6 /Bluetooth LE v5.4/15.4-2.4GHz RF Transceiver IP for IOT ...
Related News
- MIPI D-PHY Tx IP Core in 22nm along with MIPI DSI-2 Tx Controller IP Core for your High-End Camera and Display needs is available for immediate licensing
- New Version of Most Widely Used Camera and Imaging Interface - MIPI CSI-2 - Designed to Build Capabilities for Greater Machine Awareness
- MIPI Alliance Expands Popular CSI-2 Camera Specification Beyond Mobile
- Microsemi Announces New Addition to its Imaging/Video Solution to Support Growing Demand for MIPI CSI-2 Interfaces
- L&T Semiconductor Technologies Partners with CP Plus to develop Semiconductor Chips for CCTV Camera Solutions
Breaking News
- Silicon-Proven MIPI CSI-2 & DSI-2 Tx/Rx IP Cores for your Camera & Display SoCs
- Intel brings 3nm production to Europe in 2025
- RISC-V in Space Workshop 2025 in Gothenburg
- VeriSilicon introduces AcuityPercept: an AI-powered automatic ISP tuning system
- Avant Technology Partners with COSEDA Technologies to Enhance System-Level Software Solutions
Most Popular
- Intel brings 3nm production to Europe in 2025
- Qualcomm initiates global anti-trust complaint about Arm
- VeriSilicon introduces AcuityPercept: an AI-powered automatic ISP tuning system
- RISC-V in Space Workshop 2025 in Gothenburg
- Avant Technology Partners with COSEDA Technologies to Enhance System-Level Software Solutions
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page