Silicon-Proven MIPI CSI-2 & DSI-2 Tx/Rx IP Cores for your Camera & Display SoCs

April 1, 2025 – T2M-IP, a global leader in semiconductor IP solutions, proudly introduces its cutting-edge MIPI CSI and DSI Transmitter and Receiver IP cores. Designed for next-generation mobile, automotive, AI, AR/VR, and IoT applications, these IP cores deliver high performance, ultra-low power, and seamless integration.

The demand for MIPI CSI-2 & DSI-2 IP cores is growing rapidly, driven by advancements in high-resolution imaging, ultra-fast data transfer, and power-efficient designs across multiple industries. With increasing adoption in AI-powered cameras, AR/VR displays, automotive imaging, and next-gen mobile devices, semiconductor manufacturers require IP cores that support higher bandwidths, multi-camera synchronization, and advanced compression techniques like DSC (Display Stream Compression) and DPCM (Differential Pulse Code Modulation).

Unleash the Power of MIPI CSI-2

Elevate your camera technology with a high-speed, low-latency interface that brings stunning image quality and real-time video streaming to life.

Blazing-Fast Data Rates – Up to 17 Gbps (C-PHY), 10 Gbps (D-PHY)

Optimized for AI & Vision Systems – Multi-camera support with ultra-low power

Perfect for AR/VR & Automotive – Immersive experiences with crisp, real-time imaging

Transform Displays with MIPI DSI-2

Deliver vibrant, ultra-responsive displays with high-speed data transmission and dynamic content rendering.

Next-Level Performance – Up to 17 Gbps (C-PHY), 10 Gbps (D-PHY)

Seamless Multi-Display Integration – Forward & reverse communication

Low-Power, High-Resolution Brilliance – Enhanced efficiency with DSC support

Why Choose T2M-IP?

Our proven MIPI IP cores empower product innovation with best-in-class efficiency, performance, and scalability, helping you accelerate time-to-market and stay ahead of the competition.

Available Now!

Get exclusive access to the industry's most advanced MIPI CSI & DSI Tx/Rx IP cores. Connect us at contact@t-2-m.com to revolutionize your product today!

About T2MIP

T2M-IP is a global leader and trusted partner cutting-edge semiconductor IP solutions, providing cutting-edge semiconductor IP cores, software, known-good dies (KGD), and disruptive technologies. Our solutions accelerate development across various industries, including Wearables, IoT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB, Satellite SoCs, and beyond.

For more information, visit: www.t-2-m.com to learn more.





