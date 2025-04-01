QuickLogic Announces $1.4 Million Incremental Funding Modification for its Strategic Radiation Hardened Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 31, 2025 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) Hard IP and ruggedized FPGAs announced today it has been awarded a $1.43 million Incremental Funding Modification (IFM) for its Strategic Radiation Hardened (SRH) Program. This IFM is in addition to the $6.58 million contract award received in December 2024 and supports the continued development and demonstration of high reliability SRH Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) technology.

"Our FPGA and eFPGA Hard IP solutions are specifically engineered to meet the stringent standards of Aerospace and Defense Industrial Base customers," said Brian Faith, president and CEO of QuickLogic. "This Incremental Funding Modification and the recently expanded scope of our ongoing contract underscore the value of the SRH program's aim to meet identified and future Department of Defense (DoD) strategic and space system requirements."

