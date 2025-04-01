Village Island Enhances its AI100 with intoPIX's JPEG XS Technology for Advanced Real-Time Analysis

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – March 31, 2025 - intoPIX announces the successful addition of its JPEG XS technology to the new Village Island AI100 system. The AI100 is a professional real-time test and measurement analyzer that offers comprehensive ST 2110 support.

Village Island’s AI100 integrates intoPIX’s JPEG XS technology to provide an unmatched level of detail in analyzing ST 2110-22/JPEG-XS workflows. This enables users to validate interoperability and diagnose potential problems in their IP video devices. This new feature provides a detailed technical view of the JPEG XS codestream in ST 2110 workflows.

As JPEG XS technology becomes a critical element of modern IP infrastructures, the AI100 provides engineers with the necessary tools to maximize the potential of JPEG XS while ensuring seamless, real-time IP video workflows. The following features demonstrate how the AI100 elevates the use of JPEG XS in monitoring:

JPEG XS Advanced Support : AI100 provides in-depth analysis of JPEG XS headers, metadata (VS & CS boxes), codestream, and transport layers, ensuring optimized encoding and decoding.

: AI100 provides in-depth analysis of JPEG XS headers, metadata (VS & CS boxes), codestream, and transport layers, ensuring optimized encoding and decoding. Interoperability & Compliance : Ensures seamless integration of JPEG XS within ST 2110-22, providing full compatibility and optimizing workflows.

: Ensures seamless integration of JPEG XS within ST 2110-22, providing full compatibility and optimizing workflows. Low Latency & High Efficiency: JPEG XS delivers visually lossless quality at lower bitrates, making it ideal for remote production, high-resolution, and bandwidth-efficient ST 2110 workflows.

JPEG XS delivers visually lossless quality at lower bitrates, making it ideal for remote production, high-resolution, and bandwidth-efficient ST 2110 workflows. ST-2110 to SDI real-time converter/decoder:The AI100 supports JPEG-XS decoding up to 8K, 4x 12G-SDI out.

"With AI100, we deliver a next-generation test & measurement tool, allowing broadcasters to harness the power of JPEG XS," said Michael Van Dorpe, CEO of Village Island. "Thanks to intoPIX’s expertise, we ensure unmatched precision in real-time IP monitoring."

"We are proud to see Village Island adopt our JPEG XS technology in AI100," said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Head of Media & Entertainment Group at intoPIX. "This collaboration reinforces the growing role of JPEG XS as a key enabler of high-performance, low-latency IP workflows, especially within the evolving SMPTE 2110 infrastructure."

See JPEG XS in Action at NAB 2025

Join intoPIX at NAB 2025 (Booth N2452, North Hall) to experience AI100 and discover how JPEG XS is transforming professional IP workflows.





