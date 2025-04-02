Digital Core Design Unveils DPSI5 - The Next-Generation IP Core for PSI5 Communication

Bytom, Poland – April3 , 2025 – Digital Core Design (DCD), a leading provider of silicon-proven IP cores, proudly announces the launch of DPSI5, an advanced IP core solution designed for high-performance PSI5 (Peripheral Sensor Interface 5) communication. As a cutting-edge technology, DPSI5 offers enhanced efficiency, flexibility, and reliability for automotive, industrial, and safety-critical applications.

PSI5 is an industry-standard interface widely used in modern vehicles and industrial automation systems, providing robust sensor communication in demanding environments. With the introduction of DPSI5, Digital Core Design takes PSI5 communication to the next level, delivering a fully customizable and optimized IP core that meets the stringent requirements of automotive and industrial applications.

Key Features of DPSI5:

Comprehensive PSI5 Support: Fully compliant with the PSI5 standard, ensuring seamless integration with existing and future sensor systems.

Fully compliant with the PSI5 standard, ensuring seamless integration with existing and future sensor systems. High-Speed & Reliable Communication: Optimized for real-time data transfer with minimal latency and maximum reliability.

Optimized for real-time data transfer with minimal latency and maximum reliability. Flexible Configuration: Supports multiple communication modes and can be easily adapted to specific project requirements.

Supports multiple communication modes and can be easily adapted to specific project requirements. Low Power Consumption: Designed for energy-efficient applications, making it ideal for automotive and industrial environments.

Designed for energy-efficient applications, making it ideal for automotive and industrial environments. Scalability & Customization: Can be tailored to meet the needs of different implementations, offering unmatched design flexibility.

DPSI5 is a crucial part of the industry’s most holistic automotive solution, CAN ALL, which comprises a set of the handiest and silicon-proven automotive IPs: CAN 2.0, CAN FD, CAN XL, LIN, SENT and PSI5. This comprehensive suite ensures seamless integration and interoperability across various in-vehicle communication protocols, enabling manufacturers to develop next-generation automotive systems with confidence.

“The launch of DPSI5 marks another milestone in our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art IP solutions for modern embedded systems,” said Jacek Hanke, CEO at Digital Core Design. “With its high performance, reliability, and adaptability, DPSI5 empowers engineers to build smarter and more efficient automotive and industrial applications.”

DCD’s DPSI5 is now available for licensing, offering a ready-to-use solution for companies looking to integrate PSI5 communication into their next-generation products. For more information, visit DCD’s website or contact the Digital Core Design team at info@dcd.pl

About Digital Core Design Founded in 1999, Digital Core Design is a global leader in IP core development, specializing in microprocessor, microcontroller, and communication solutions. With a portfolio of over 100 IP cores, DCD continues to drive innovation in embedded systems, providing cutting-edge solutions for automotive, industrial, IoT, and security applications.





