Latest intoPIX JPEG XS Codec Powers FOR-A's FA-1616 for Efficient IP Production at NAB 2025
Delivering high-quality 4K over IP & SDI – with near-zero latency
Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – April 02 2025 - intoPIX, a leader in lightweight video compression, announces the integration of its JPEG XS technology into FOR-A FA-1616, a multi-channel signal processor designed for high-end broadcast and professional video applications. This collaboration brings low-latency, high-quality, and efficient video compression to FOR-A users, optimizing video transmission workflows while preserving pristine image fidelity.
The FA-1616 is a flexible and powerful signal processor supporting up to 32 channels of IP and 32 channels of SDI(12G/3G/HD-SDI)*, frame synchronization, color correction, and video processing. With intoPIX's JPEG XS compression, the FA-1616 delivers high-resolution video with near-zero latency—perfect for live, remote, and IP-based production.
*depending on model, signal type, and option
Key benefits of the FOR-A FA-1616:
- Ultra-Low Latency: less than 1 millisecond delay using JPEG XS– ideal for live and interactive use.
- High Quality, Low Bandwidth: Visually lossless compression ensures top-tier video quality while cutting bandwidth use.
- Seamless IP & SDI Integration: Fully compatible with SMPTE ST 2110 for smooth hybrid workflows.
- Flexible HD & 4K Scaling: Supports multiple formats and resolutions to meet diverse production needs.
"FOR-A’s FA-1616, powered by intoPIX JPEG XS, gives broadcasters and video professionals a flexible, high-efficiency solution for real-time JPEG XS compressed SMPTE 2110 production," said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Head of Media & Entertainment Group, intoPIX. "This collaboration brings high-quality, low-latency video compression to users, enabling them to optimize their studio and production infrastructures while maintaining pristine image quality."
"The demand for high-quality, real-time video transmission continues to grow, and integrating intoPIX’s JPEG XS into the FA-1616 enables us to deliver an even more efficient and flexible solution to our users," said Satoshi Kanemura, President, FOR-A America. "This addition strengthens the FA-1616’s role as a key component in today’s evolving IP and SDI production environments."
See JPEG XS in action at NAB Show 2025! Visit the intoPIX booth (N2452) and FOR-A booth (N707) for live demos.
|
Search Silicon IP
intoPIX Hot IP
Related News
- Introducing Dolphin Design's new Audio CODEC for TWS devices with ANC capabilities
- Synopsys Releases Industry's First Bluetooth LE Audio Codec for Power-Sensitive Audio and Voice Applications
- Allegro DVT Announces Availability of Full Compliance Test Suite for Alliance for Open Media's New AV1 Video Codec
- Fraunhofer's xHE-AAC Audio Codec Software Extends Native AAC Support In Android P For Better Quality At Low Bitrates
- NGCodec and PathPartner Technology jointly demonstrate H.265/HEVC codecs running on Xilinx FPGA's at the IBC Show
Breaking News
- GUC Announces Tape-Out of the World's First HBM4 IP on TSMC N3P
- VeriSilicon Launches ISP9000: The Next-Generation AI-Embedded ISP for Intelligent Vision Applications
- Frontgrade Gaisler Launches New GRAIN Line and Wins SNSA Contract to Commercialize First Energy-Efficient Neuromorphic AI for Space Applications
- Latest intoPIX JPEG XS Codec Powers FOR-A's FA-1616 for Efficient IP Production at NAB 2025
- BrainChip Partners with RTX's Raytheon for AFRL Radar Contract
Most Popular
- Movellus and RTX's SEAKR Engineering Collaborate on Advancing Mission-Critical ASICs
- Intel brings 3nm production to Europe in 2025
- Silicon-Proven MIPI CSI-2 & DSI-2 Tx/Rx IP Cores for your Camera & Display SoCs
- Eliyan Sets New Standard for Chiplet Interconnect Performance with Latest PHY Delivering Data Rate of 64Gbps on 3nm Process Using Standard Packaging
- EnSilica Opens Second Brazilian Design Centre Following Multimillion Pound Design and Manufacturing Contract Win
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page