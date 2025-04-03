Latest intoPIX JPEG XS Codec Powers FOR-A's FA-1616 for Efficient IP Production at NAB 2025

Delivering high-quality 4K over IP & SDI – with near-zero latency

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – April 02 2025 - intoPIX, a leader in lightweight video compression, announces the integration of its JPEG XS technology into FOR-A FA-1616, a multi-channel signal processor designed for high-end broadcast and professional video applications. This collaboration brings low-latency, high-quality, and efficient video compression to FOR-A users, optimizing video transmission workflows while preserving pristine image fidelity.

The FA-1616 is a flexible and powerful signal processor supporting up to 32 channels of IP and 32 channels of SDI(12G/3G/HD-SDI)*, frame synchronization, color correction, and video processing. With intoPIX's JPEG XS compression, the FA-1616 delivers high-resolution video with near-zero latency—perfect for live, remote, and IP-based production.

*depending on model, signal type, and option

Key benefits of the FOR-A FA-1616:

Ultra-Low Latency : less than 1 millisecond delay using JPEG XS– ideal for live and interactive use.

: less than 1 millisecond delay using JPEG XS– ideal for live and interactive use. High Quality, Low Bandwidth: Visually lossless compression ensures top-tier video quality while cutting bandwidth use.

Visually lossless compression ensures top-tier video quality while cutting bandwidth use. Seamless IP & SDI Integration : Fully compatible with SMPTE ST 2110 for smooth hybrid workflows.

: Fully compatible with SMPTE ST 2110 for smooth hybrid workflows. Flexible HD & 4K Scaling: Supports multiple formats and resolutions to meet diverse production needs.

"FOR-A’s FA-1616, powered by intoPIX JPEG XS, gives broadcasters and video professionals a flexible, high-efficiency solution for real-time JPEG XS compressed SMPTE 2110 production," said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Head of Media & Entertainment Group, intoPIX. "This collaboration brings high-quality, low-latency video compression to users, enabling them to optimize their studio and production infrastructures while maintaining pristine image quality."

"The demand for high-quality, real-time video transmission continues to grow, and integrating intoPIX’s JPEG XS into the FA-1616 enables us to deliver an even more efficient and flexible solution to our users," said Satoshi Kanemura, President, FOR-A America. "This addition strengthens the FA-1616’s role as a key component in today’s evolving IP and SDI production environments."

See JPEG XS in action at NAB Show 2025! Visit the intoPIX booth (N2452) and FOR-A booth (N707) for live demos.





