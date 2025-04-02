BrainChip Partners with RTX's Raytheon for AFRL Radar Contract
Laguna Hills, Calif. – April 2, 2025 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI, today announced that it is partnering with Raytheon Company, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, to service a contract for $1.8M from the Air Force Research Laboratory on neuromorphic radar signaling processing.
Raytheon Company will deliver services and support as a partner with BrainChip for the completion of the contract award. The Air Force Research Labs contract, under the topic number AF242-D015, is titled “Mapping Complex Sensor Signal Processing Algorithms onto Neuromorphic Chips.” The project focuses on a specific type of radar processing known as micro-Doppler signature analysis, which offers unprecedented activity discrimination capabilities.
Neuromorphic hardware represents a low-power solution for edge devices, consuming significantly less energy than traditional computing hardware for signal processing and artificial intelligence tasks. If successful, this project could embed sophisticated radar processing solutions in power-constrained and thermally constrained weapon systems, such as missiles, drones and drone defense systems.
BrainChip’s Akida™ processor is a revolutionary computing architecture that is designed to process neural networks and machine learning algorithms at ultra-low power consumption, making it ideal for edge computing applications. The company’s neuromorphic technology improves the cognitive communication capabilities on size, weight and power & cost (SWaP-C)-constrained platforms such as military, spacecraft and robotics for commercial and government markets.
“Radar signaling processing will be implemented on ever-smaller mobile platforms, so minimizing system SWaP-C is critical,” said Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip. “This improved radar signaling performance per watt for the Air Force Research Laboratory showcases how neuromorphic computing can achieve significant benefits in the most mission-critical use cases.”
About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)
BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like TensorFlow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
BrainChip Hot IP
Related News
- BrainChip Provides Low-Power Neuromorphic Processing for Quantum Ventura's Cyberthreat Intelligence Tool
- BrainChip Awarded Air Force Research Laboratory Radar Development Contract
- Frontgrade Gaisler Licenses BrainChip's Akida IP to Deploy AI Chips into Space
- QuickLogic Signs 7-Figure eFPGA IP Contract for GlobalFoundries' 12LP Process
- BrainChip to Unveil Akida Neuromorphic Processor Enabled by Microchip's 32-bit MPU at CES 2024
Breaking News
- GUC Announces Tape-Out of the World's First HBM4 IP on TSMC N3P
- VeriSilicon Launches ISP9000: The Next-Generation AI-Embedded ISP for Intelligent Vision Applications
- Frontgrade Gaisler Launches New GRAIN Line and Wins SNSA Contract to Commercialize First Energy-Efficient Neuromorphic AI for Space Applications
- Latest intoPIX JPEG XS Codec Powers FOR-A's FA-1616 for Efficient IP Production at NAB 2025
- BrainChip Partners with RTX's Raytheon for AFRL Radar Contract
Most Popular
- Movellus and RTX's SEAKR Engineering Collaborate on Advancing Mission-Critical ASICs
- Intel brings 3nm production to Europe in 2025
- Silicon-Proven MIPI CSI-2 & DSI-2 Tx/Rx IP Cores for your Camera & Display SoCs
- Eliyan Sets New Standard for Chiplet Interconnect Performance with Latest PHY Delivering Data Rate of 64Gbps on 3nm Process Using Standard Packaging
- EnSilica Opens Second Brazilian Design Centre Following Multimillion Pound Design and Manufacturing Contract Win
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page