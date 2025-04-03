Arteris Opens New Engineering Hub in Poland
Arteris expands its global footprint to accelerate the advancement of its innovative semiconductor system IP technology
CAMPBELL, Calif. and KRAKOW, Poland, April 03, 2025 -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced the opening of a new engineering and customer support hub in Krakow, Poland. This new location will support the development of silicon-proven network-on-chip IP and SoC integration automation software for the semiconductor industry.
Arteris has over 200 customers worldwide, who are supported by a workforce across 11 countries. The addition of a hub in Poland will expand the company’s global footprint and open up new opportunities for hardware and software engineers in Poland.
“As the complexity of semiconductor design and development continues to accelerate, the need for highly skilled engineers is critical to support our customers and our future product innovations,” said Adam Morawiec, senior director and general manager of Arteris Poland. "Krakow is one of Europe's most vibrant technology ecosystems with expertly trained engineers and we are excited to offer new career opportunities and contribute to the local tech community."
Central to this initiative is Arteris' continued work with AGH University of Krakow, one of Poland’s leading academic institutions. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to fostering technological progress and nurturing the next generation of engineers.
"We are thrilled to welcome Arteris to Krakow," said Professor Marek Gorgon, Vice-Rector for Science of AGH University. "Their decision to establish a presence here is a testament to the expertise of the local talent we're proud to contribute to and the business opportunities the city and country provide. In collaboration with Arteris, AGH University will enable students and graduates to take part in the exciting technological innovations that enable the advancement of the semiconductor industry."
The Arteris office in Krakow will focus primarily on engineering and innovation. However, other functional areas will have an expanded presence in Poland. For more information on job opportunities with Arteris, visit arteris.com/careers.
About Arteris
Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.
