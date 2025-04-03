Alphawave IP Response to announcement from Qualcomm
LONDON (United Kingdom) and TORONTO (Ontario, Canada) – April 2, 2025 – The Board of Alphawave notes the announcement by Qualcomm on 1 April 2025 and will provide an update if and when appropriate. Alphawave is confident in its strategy to become a leading semiconductor company and the value this will deliver for shareholders. There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made and accordingly shareholders are advised to take no action. In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, Qualcomm is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. (London time) on 29 April 2025, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the Company in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for the Company, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers (the “Takeover Panel”) in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.
|
Search Silicon IP
Alphawave Semi Hot IP
Related News
- Qualcomm considers buying Alphawave Semi
- Alphawave Semi Reveals Suite of Optoelectronics Silicon Products addressing Hyperscaler Datacenter and AI Interconnect Market
- Siemens to accelerate customer time to market with advanced silicon IP through new Alphawave Semi partnership
- Why UCIe is Key to Connectivity for Next-Gen AI Chiplets
- Alphawave Semi to Showcase Innovations and Lead Expert Panels on 224G, 128G PCIe 7.0, 32G UCIe, HBM 4, and Advanced Packaging Techniques at DesignCon 2025
Breaking News
- Alphawave IP Response to announcement from Qualcomm
- Qualcomm considers buying Alphawave Semi
- Arteris Opens New Engineering Hub in Poland
- GUC Announces Tape-Out of the World's First HBM4 IP on TSMC N3P
- VeriSilicon Launches ISP9000: The Next-Generation AI-Embedded ISP for Intelligent Vision Applications
Most Popular
- Movellus and RTX's SEAKR Engineering Collaborate on Advancing Mission-Critical ASICs
- Intel brings 3nm production to Europe in 2025
- Silicon-Proven MIPI CSI-2 & DSI-2 Tx/Rx IP Cores for your Camera & Display SoCs
- Eliyan Sets New Standard for Chiplet Interconnect Performance with Latest PHY Delivering Data Rate of 64Gbps on 3nm Process Using Standard Packaging
- EnSilica Opens Second Brazilian Design Centre Following Multimillion Pound Design and Manufacturing Contract Win
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page