Matrox Video and intoPIX Expand Interoperable IPMX & ST 2110 Solutions with JPEG XS Innovation at NAB 2025
New Products and Interoperability Demonstrations from intoPIX and Matrox Video.
Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – April 3, 2025 - intoPIX, a pioneer in high-performance video compression, is deepening its partnership with Matrox Video to drive the future of ST 2110 and IPMX workflows. At NAB 2025, the companies will showcase groundbreaking interoperable solutions using JPEG XS compression technology, enabling seamless and efficient IP video transport.
Matrox Video will present its new Matrox Vion 4K IP video gateway, supporting JPEG XS compression for low-latency encoding, decoding, and transcoding. The Matrox Vion series enhances IP media processing, while the Matrox ConvertIP series, already leveraging intoPIX’s JPEG XS, now interfaces seamlessly with intoPIX Titanium Software Apps for workstations and PC —TitaniumShow and TitaniumViewer — further reinforcing the central role of JPEG XS in high-performance IP video workflows.
This month, their latest solutions participated in the latest IPMX interoperability tests organized by the Video Services Forum. This collaboration enables broadcasters and AV integrators to streamline workflows with robust, standard, interoperable tools, optimized for real-time and bandwidth-efficient IP video transport within SMPTE 2110 and IPMX workflows.
"By expanding our portfolio of JPEG XS solutions, this collaboration with intoPIX ensures we provide broadcasters and AV professionals with the most efficient, flexible, and interoperable IP tools for today’s demanding workflows," said Daniel Maloney, Technical Marketing Manager at Matrox Video.
"Through our partnership with Matrox, JPEG XS is revolutionizing how broadcasters and AV professionals connect and transport high-quality video over IP. This collaboration brings seamless interoperability, extending ST 2110 capabilities over cost-effective gigabit infrastructures," said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Head of Media, Entertainment & ProAV Group at intoPIX.
Don’t miss the chance to experience live interoperability demos at NAB 2025
Explore Matrox Video’s latest Convert IP series & new Vion series solutions at Matrox Booth (SL4511) and the joint demo running along with intoPIX Titanium Software Apps at the intoPIX Booth (N2452, North Hall) during NAB 2025.
