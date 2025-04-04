Frontgrade Gaisler and wolfSSL Collaborate to Enhance Cybersecurity in Space Applications
Gothenburg, Sweden – April 3, 2025 – Frontgrade Gaisler, a leading provider of radiation-hardened microprocessors for space missions, and wolfSSL, a renowned provider of embedded security solutions, are pleased to announce a new collaboration that addresses the growing need for robust cybersecurity features in space applications. This joint effort will combine Frontgrade Gaisler's radiation-hardened electronics with wolfSSL's security software libraries.
At the highest Technology Readiness Level of 9 (TRL-9), the Frontgrade Gaisler’s GR740quad-core microprocessor is trusted across multiple space mission profiles. The microprocessor’s software ecosystem is now further enhanced by porting wolfSSL’s wolfCrypt robust cryptography library. This integration offers customers a combination of rad-hard hardware and resilient cybersecurity software. WolfSSL’s wolfCrypt library equips users with a lightweight, high-performance cryptographic solution that ensures secure communications, data integrity, and protection against cyber threats in space-based applications. Forward-thinking users will benefit from the support for post quantum cryptography and CNSA 2.0.
"We understand the growing need for secure solutions in space technology," said Sandi Habinc, General Manager at Frontgrade Gaisler. "By collaborating with wolfSSL, we are now enabling our customers with the reliable software needed to address their cybersecurity requirements."
"Security is paramount in space applications, where reliability and resilience are critical. By integrating wolfCrypt with Gaisler’s GR740 processor, we’re providing a proven, lightweight, and high-performance security solution that meets the unique challenges of space environments," said Larry Stefonic, Chief Executive Officer of wolfSSL. "We look forward to expanding our collaboration to bring even stronger cryptographic capabilities to future space missions."
Looking ahead, Frontgrade Gaisler and wolfSSL are excited to expand their collaboration. Planned future developments include a port of wolfHSM software to the Hardware Security Module (HSM) in Gaisler’s upcoming GR765 octa-core rad-hard microprocessor. The combination would create an isolated platform for key storage, signature verification, and crypto acceleration that would be easily accessible through wolfCrypt.
About Frontgrade Gaisler
Frontgrade Gaisler, a Frontgrade company, is a leading provider of radiation-hardened microprocessors and IP cores for critical applications, particularly in the space industry. The company’s processors are ideal for any space mission or other high-reliability application due to their reliability, fault tolerance, and radiation tolerance. Frontgrade Gaisler microprocessors can be found all over the solar system, from Mercury to Neptune.
About Frontgrade Technologies
Frontgrade Technologies is a leading provider of high-reliability, radiation-assured solutions for defense, intelligence, commercial, and civil applications. With over 60 years of space flight heritage, Frontgrade offers a complementary and integrated suite of mission-matched electronics, including rad-hard and rad-tolerant components, mission processing subsystems, amplifiers, custom ASICs, motion control systems, waveguides, antennas, and power management solutions. For more information, visit www.frontgrade.com.
About wolfSSL
wolfSSL is a leading provider of lightweight, embedded security solutions, delivering high-performance cryptography for government, automotive, avionics, and industrial applications. wolfSSL’s products comply with the latest industry standards, including TLS 1.3, DTLS 1.3, FIPS 140-3, Common Criteria, RTCA DO-178C Level A, and MISRA-C.
With a codebase up to 20x smaller than OpenSSL, a simple API, and an OpenSSL compatibility layer, wolfSSL provides unmatched efficiency and security. As an open-source provider, wolfSSL prioritizes transparency, offering customers the ability to inspect its cryptographic implementations.
Backed by the industry’s largest team of dedicated cryptographic engineers, wolfSSL delivers the fastest vulnerability patch times (<36 hours) and offers 24/7 commercial support.
For more information, visit wolfssl.com.
