HCLTech joins Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem as a Design Solution Partner

NOIDA, India - April 4, 2025—HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has been selected as a Design Solution Partner (DSP) under the Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFE™) program. This strategic partnership between HCLTech and Samsung is set to accelerate semiconductor innovation and development, leveraging HCLTech's extensive expertise in Engineering and R&D services.

Through the SAFE™-DSP program, HCLTech will offer comprehensive application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) design services to semiconductor customers who wish to use Samsung's state-of-the-art process technologies.

As part of the partnership, Samsung will train HCLTech employees in advanced technologies, offer technical support on turnkey projects and provide enhanced wafer access through Multi-Project Wafer (MPW) programs for efficient prototyping and production.

"HCLTech's presence in India, coupled with its global expertise and capabilities in SoC platforms and IP partnerships, plays a key role in advancing next-generation silicon solutions. The partnership between HCLTech and Samsung underscores our shared commitment to innovation and excellence, accelerating the time-to-market for new silicon technologies," said Taejoong Song, Vice President and the head of the Technology Planning 2 Team at Samsung Electronics.

"The semiconductor industry is experiencing significant growth, and our partnership with Samsung Foundry highlights our dedication to innovation and developing state-of-the-art custom silicon solutions. By leveraging the strengths of both HCLTech and Samsung Foundry, we aim to drive advancements in semiconductor technology and meet the changing demands of the global market," said Sanjay Gupta, Corporate Vice President of North Asia at HCLTech.

About HCLTech

