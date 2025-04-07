Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 17.1% Year-to-Year in February

Sales hit highest-ever total for month of February; worldwide chip sales decrease 2.9% month-to-month

WASHINGTON — April 7, 2025 — The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor sales were $54.9 billion during the month of February 2025, an increase of 17.1% compared to the February 2024 total of $46.9 billion and 2.9% less than the January 2025 total of $56.5 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Despite a slight decline in month-to-month sales, the global semiconductor industry hit its highest-ever monthly sales total for the month of February, driving strong year-to-year growth,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Year-to-year sales increased by more than 17% for the 10th consecutive month, driven by a year-to-year sales increase of nearly 50% in the Americas.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales were up in the Americas (48.4%), Asia Pacific/All Other (10.8%), China (5.6%), and Japan (5.1%), but down in Europe (-8.1%). Month-to-month sales in February decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-0.1%), Europe (-2.4%), China (-3.1%), Japan (-3.1%), and the Americas (-4.6%).

