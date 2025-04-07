Silicon Photonics and Co-Packaged Optics Shine a Light at OFC 2025
By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (April 4, 2025)
The 2025 Optical Fiber Communications Conference, or OFC 2025, took place this week in San Francisco, Calif., amid the excitement of optical networking being one part of the solution to solving the many facets of AI compute bottlenecks.
One this is clear: silicon photonics and co-packaged optics have reached an inflection point, especially more so following Jensen Huang’s enthusiasm for silicon photonics during his keynote at Nvidia’s GTC 2025 a few weeks earlier about 50 miles down south from the OFC 2025 venue at Moscone.
