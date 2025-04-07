Analysts question TSMC-Intel JV plan

Financial analysts have poured cold water on the proposal for TSMC to run Intel’s fabs in a jv.

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (April 7, 2025)

“We do not believe TSMC operating/forming a JV with Intel would work given differences in manufacturing and operations,” says Citi, “we also question the wisdom of fabless companies investing in this JV.”

It was suggested that Broadcom, Qualcomm and AMD might invest in the JV.

