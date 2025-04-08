GUC Monthly Sales Report - March 2025

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Apr 7, 2025 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Mar 2025 were NT2,892 million, increased 38.2% month-over-month and also increased 31.9% year-over-year.

Net sales for first quarter of 2025 totaled NT$7,024 million, increased 23.4% compared to the same period in 2024.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)

Net Sales 2025 2024 MoM (%) YoY (%) Mar 2,892,233 2,192,386 38.2% 31.9% Year to Date 7,023,644 5,690,371 N/A 23.4%

Note: Year 2025 figures have not been audited.

GUC March 2025 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)

Product Items Net Sales % Turnkey 2,137,190 74 NRE 744,466 26 Others 10,577 0 Total 2,892,233 100

Note: Year 2025 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC Leader whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Vietnam and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





