JPEG XS Technology Integrated by Cobalt Digital with intoPIX TicoXS FIP Codec, supporting High Profile and new TDC Profile

intoPIX’s TicoXS FIP Codec Enables Cobalt Digital to Offer High-Quality, Low-Latency Encoding and Decoding for SMPTE 2110, IPMX and Cloud Workflows

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – April 7, 2025 - intoPIX, the industry leader in JPEG XS technology, announces the integration of its cutting-edge image compression solutions into Cobalt Digital’s latest SAPPHIRE BBG-2110 and INDIGO product lines.

These new solutions are designed to enhance IPMX workflows and will soon support JPEG XS, providing greater flexibility and performance for live production and professional AV applications.

Cobalt Digital’s new SAPPHIRE BBG-2110 mini-converters and INDIGO series now incorporate IPMX support, making them ideal for KVM, screen content display, control rooms, and other high-performance workflows. With new support for JPEG XS, these products will offer seamless and low-latency video transport over IP infrastructures.

"intoPIX’s JPEG XS implementation is highly efficient on FPGA and remarkably fast in software," said Suzana Brady, SVP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Cobalt Digital. "By integrating this technology, we expand the use of JPEG XS within SMPTE ST 2110 and IPMX workflows, ensuring optimized performance for cloud-based and live production environments."

This development underscores the growing demand for scalable, interoperable solutions in the industry, enabling professionals to transition seamlessly to IP-based video infrastructures.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Cobalt Digital in bringing JPEG XS into their latest products to enhance production efficiency," added Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Head of Media, Entertainment & ProAV Group at intoPIX. "By integrating intoPIX's latest compression technologies, Cobalt is providing powerful solutions tailored for the future of IP-based video workflows."

Experience this innovation at NAB 2025

The integration of TicoXS FIP into Cobalt Digital's solutions will be showcased during the intoPIX interoperability demo at NAB2025, Booth N2452 (North Hall). Don't miss the live "JPEG XS in Action" demonstrations!






