UMC Reports Sales for March 2025

Taipei, Taiwan, April 8, 2025 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of March 2025.

Revenues for March 2025

Period 2025 2024 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) March 19,858,647 18,167,134 1,691,513 9.31% Jan.-Mar. 57,858,957 54,632,099 3,226,858 5.91%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated



