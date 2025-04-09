UMC Reports Sales for March 2025
Taipei, Taiwan, April 8, 2025 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of March 2025.
Revenues for March 2025
|Period
|2025
|2024
|Y/Y Change
|Y/Y (%)
|March
|19,858,647
|18,167,134
|1,691,513
|9.31%
|Jan.-Mar.
|57,858,957
|54,632,099
|3,226,858
|5.91%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
