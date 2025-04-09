Blumind Secures Series A Funding to Accelerate Analog AI Revolution

OTTAWA, Ontario -- April 8, 2025 -- Blumind, a pioneering developer of ultra-low-power analog AI chips for edge computing, today announced the successful closing of a $20M CAD Series A funding round. The investment is co-led by Cycle Capital and BDC Capital, with existing investors including Fusion Fund, Two Small Fish Ventures and Real Ventures joining the round. The company is maintaining the round open as it engages in active discussions with strategic investors.

This significant investment will enable Blumind to accelerate the development and commercialization of AMPL™ - its groundbreaking analog AI technology - designed to dramatically reduce power consumption and latency for always-on AI applications. Blumind’s innovative approach to AI processing offers a paradigm shift from traditional digital methods, enabling highly efficient and performant AI. This technology is crucial for applications where power efficiency and real-time processing are paramount.

"Blumind’s patented approach using analog AI will not only revolutionize edge computing but also help solve the growing energy demand imposed by the adoption of AI. We are enthusiastic to support the team, as we believe their highly differentiated technology will play a critical role in the future of AI." – Andrée-Lise Méthot, Founder and Managing Partner at Cycle Capital.

Shane Wall, Partner at Fusion Fund, said, “Physical AI use-cases are emerging in diverse segments such as robotics, smart mobility, medical and AIoT. Blumind’s low-power, low-latency and low-cost semiconductors will be a critical ingredient.”

"This funding is a major milestone for Blumind and a testament to the transformative potential of our analog AI technology," said Niraj Mathur, CEO and Co-Founder of Blumind. "We are thrilled to partner with investors who share our vision of bringing efficient and powerful AI to the edge. This investment will allow Blumind to rapidly scale our operations and bring our solutions to market, empowering a new era of intelligent devices."

Blumind plans to use the Series A funding to:

Expand its engineering and development teams to commercialize its first-generation AI processor for processing real time sensor data.

Accelerate the design and production of its next-generation analog AI chips for vision and large language model inferencing.

Support existing tier 1 lead customers and establish strategic partnerships with key industry players.

About Blumind

Blumind is a Canadian deep-tech AI start-up, led by industry visionaries with a proven track record of building successful semiconductor businesses. Blumind delivers all-analog AI compute semiconductors, software and data driven system solutions. Blumind’s products consume up to 1000x lower power than available alternatives and use standard CMOS process technology.

About Cycle Capital

Cycle Capital is a leading Climatetech venture capital platform scaling impactful, sustainable innovation. Founded in 2009, Cycle Capital invests across North America and Europe in growing companies commercializing solutions to the major ecological challenges and contributing to a net-zero transition. Cycle Capital is the founder of Cycle Momentum Accelerator + Innovation Engine. Cycle Capital has developed an impact assessment methodology integrated into the investment workflow from the pre-investment phase to the exit of the portfolio company.

About Fusion Fund

Fusion Fund backs early-stage startups that leverage technical or data advantages. Fusion Fund partners with founders who have experience and expertise in healthcare, enterprise AI, and industrial technology spaces and are building the next industry game changer. Fusion Fund invests in Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A companies anywhere in the United States and Canada.





