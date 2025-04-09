Kandou AI Appoints Srujan Linga as CEO and Amin Shokrollahi as CTO

Srujan joins Kandou AI with a distinguished background in technology leadership and innovation

SANTA CLARA, UNITED STATES – April 8, 2025 -- Kandou AI, previously Kandou, is pleased to announce the appointment of Srujan Linga as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the company’s next stage of growth. Kandou AI Founder Amin Shokrollahi, who served as the company’s CEO, has transitioned to Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Building on Kandou AI’s strong heritage of building market-leading silicon, our new vision is centred on using our groundbreaking interconnect technology to democratize Artificial Intelligence. By partnering with our customers, we aim to enable build out of low-cost, scalable AI systems – helping make AI ubiquitous and accessible to all.

Leveraging its proven, innovative Copper MIMO Link technology which has been shipping in large volumes since 2018, Kandou AI is developing revolutionary AI fabric solutions that will enable our customers spanning four markets – AI Inference, AI Training, CXL based memory platforms and Rack connectivity – build cost effective, scalable AI systems. Its low power, low latency, high bandwidth interconnect technologies significantly extend the reach of chip-to-chip communication links across the PCB facilitating new system architectures which (i) reduce the cost of AI inference systems by upto 12x, (ii) provide highest capacity tier-2 memory in AI training clusters, (iii) enable usage of low-cost servers for large in-memory databases reducing capex by upto 2.5x and (iv) increase reliability and reduce mean repair time of co-packaged optics solutions by over 10x.

Srujan Linga – Chief Executive Officer

Srujan joins Kandou AI with a distinguished background in technology leadership and innovation. Prior to this appointment, Srujan served as Senior Investment and Financial Structuring Director of CHIPS for America program at the U.S. Department of Commerce, where he helped to drive the United States leadership in advanced semiconductor manufacturing, making Srujan a valuable addition to the Kandou AI leadership team. Before this, Srujan spent 16 years working at Goldman Sachs in several leadership roles building new entrepreneurial business lines. With expertise in semiconductors and AI along with business leadership, he brings a visionary approach to driving Kandou AI’s mission. Srujan will be based in the United States.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Linga said: “I am honoured to lead Kandou AI at such a pivotal time. The company has a strong foundation of innovation, and I look forward to working closely with Amin, our talented team and our customers to transform AI system design to reduce costs and accelerate proliferation of AI-driven services”.

Professor Amin Shokrollahi – Chief Technology Officer

Amin Shokrollahi, founder of Kandou and previously the company’s CEO, will transition into the role of CTO, overseeing the company’s technological advancements, ensuring the continued focus on innovative solutions for AI that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Amin is globally recognised expert in information theory and coding, has been instrumental in shaping Kandou AI’s technology.

Reflecting on the transition, Amin stated: “Leading Kandou as CEO has been an incredible journey, and I’m proud of what we have built. As I step into the role of CTO, I am excited to dedicate my focus to driving the next generation of technological innovations in the AI hardware space. With Srujan’s leadership, I am confident we will continue to push boundaries and deliver ground-breaking solutions.”

About Kandou AI

Kandou AI is on a mission to democratize artificial intelligence by enabling the development of low-cost, scalable, and energy-efficient AI systems. Kandou AI is pioneering breakthrough solutions that will help our customers lower the barriers to AI adoption by lowering costs —empowering businesses, developers, and researchers with the tools they need to unlock AI’s full potential.

Kandou AI’s cutting-edge technology has been integrated into more than 28 million chips worldwide, showcasing its industry-leading expertise in high-speed, energy-efficient connectivity solutions. With a strong track record of innovation, Kandou has successfully delivered over 13 million custom silicon chiplets, serving the unique needs of more than 16 customers across various industries. This achievement underscores Kandou AI’s commitment to advancing semiconductor technology and enabling next-generation computing.





