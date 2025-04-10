Hailo Selects Avnet ASIC as Channel Partner for TSMC Silicon Production

April 10, 205 -- Avnet ASIC, a leading provider of ASIC and SoC full turnkey solutions and a business division of Avnet Silica, an Avnet company (NASDAQ: AVT), announced today that it has been selected by Hailo, the pioneering chipmaker of edge artificial intelligence (AI) processors, as its silicon channel partner for future chips on its product roadmap. Avnet ASIC, one of a select number of TSMC-certified Value Chain Aggregators (VCA), has already completed two projects with Hailo.

As a VCA partner, Avnet ASIC provides access to TSMC’s fabrication processes along with engineering support, production management, and process integration. The company has experience supporting chip production at 3nm and has access to TSMC’s upcoming 2nm technologies.

Avnet ASIC offers technical expertise across the chip development lifecycle, from design enablement to high-volume production. Its team supports customers with tapeout procedures, product management, and supply chain management.

TSMC’s VCA program provides mid-sized companies with access to its advanced fabrication processes through certified partners. This partnership allows Hailo to offload tapeout readiness and fab management to a reliable partner and focus on its core engineering activities instead of interacting directly with TSMC.

“We are honored to be the silicon channel partner of choice for Hailo’s groundbreaking AI processors,” said Yulia Milshtein, GM, Head of Business at Avnet ASIC. “TSMC has certified only a limited number of VCA partners worldwide, and Avnet ASIC’s extensive experience in design and production management enables us to provide high-value technical and product services, empowering companies like Hailo to bring innovative products to market efficiently.”

“Our collaboration with Avnet ASIC strengthens our AI processor production,” said Ina Shternberg, VP of Quality and Operations at Hailo. “This partnership ensures that we have engineering-driven support, high manufacturing standards, and access to TSMC’s most advanced silicon processes, giving us confidence in both quality and efficiency.”

About Avnet ASIC

Avnet ASIC is a business division of Avnet, one of the leading global technology distributors. Avnet has been a partner of leading semiconductor manufacturers and innovative solution providers for many years. With a team of hundreds of application engineers and technical specialists, Avnet supports projects from the initial idea through concept development to production.

Avnet ASIC division is an ASIC design and turnkey manufacturing center, which provides complete ASIC and COT services for design houses and electronic system companies that develop advanced SoC devices. It partners with TSMC, OSATs, leading IP and CAD vendors to provide our customers with a full range of spec to mass production services. Avnet ASIC has supported existing and new customers for more than 35 years and its services have been employed successfully with start-ups, OEMs, and international companies in hundreds of devices and a wide range of applications in various market segments.

For more information on Avnet ASIC's solutions, please visit https://www.avnet-asic.com/.

About Hailo

Hailo, an edge AI-focused chipmaker, is developing specialized AI processors that enable data center-class performance on edge devices. Hailo’s processors are the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processors are designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors including compute, automotive, security, industry 4.0, and retail.

For more information about Hailo’s AI processors for edge devices, visit www.hailo.ai





