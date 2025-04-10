Ubuntu developer images now available for OrangePi RV2: a low-cost RISC-V SBC

April 10, 2025 -- Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, is excited to announce the availability of Ubuntu developer images for the new OrangePi RV2 RISC-V single board computer (SBC). We’re delighted to add this latest piece of hardware to our certified ecosystem, as we’re committed to providing developers and innovators with access to the latest open-source hardware and software. We anticipate that these new Ubuntu developer images will have a big impact and help developers build, prototype, and deploy cutting-edge applications on RISC-V technology.

A low-cost, performant RISC-V SBC

The OrangePi RV2 offers impressive performance in a low-cost, power-efficient form factor. This platform is powered by the KY-X1 octa-core SoC (system-on-chip), supporting RVA22 and vector extensions. The SoC includes a 2 TOPS AI accelerator, meaning that it can perform intensive computational operations, making it an appealing platform for developers focused on AI and machine learning at the edge. By integrating RISC-V technology, the OrangePi RV2 expands the possibilities for creative projects in robotics, IoT, education, and beyond.

The availability of Ubuntu developer images means that users of OrangePi RV2 can draw upon the latest open source tooling from the Ubuntu ecosystem, whilst at the same time benefit from the robustness and stability that Ubuntu brings to novel use cases.

The OrangePi RV2’s combination of octa-core performance, AI acceleration, and the Ubuntu environment unlocks a range of possibilities:

Education and prototyping: Harness the power of an accessible RISC-V platform to teach next-generation computing concepts and enable rapid proof-of-concept development.

Harness the power of an accessible RISC-V platform to teach next-generation computing concepts and enable rapid proof-of-concept development. Machine Learning at the edge: Offload AI inference tasks to the 2 TOPS accelerator for rapid data processing and real-time decision-making in industrial and consumer applications.

Canonical’s commitment to RISC-V

At Canonical, we believe that it’s important to do our part to help RISC-V succeed and gain acceptance as an open standard. Ubuntu’s availability on the OrangePi RV2 is a testament to the continued collaboration between Canonical and the broader RISC-V community.

The partnership brings all the ease of use, robust tooling and extensive packaging ecosystem that Ubuntu is known for to a new generation of RISC-V devices.

Getting started

Download the image: Head over to the OrangePi website to find the compatible Ubuntu images for the OrangePi RV2. Prepare your SD Card: Flash the image onto a SD card. Boot and explore: Insert the SD card into your OrangePi RV2, power on the board, and enjoy your Ubuntu-powered RISC-V experience! You can immediately begin installing your favorite packages and exploring the vast open-source ecosystem.





