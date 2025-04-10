TSMC March 2025 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Apr. 10, 2025 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for March 2025: On a consolidated basis, revenue for March 2025 was approximately NT$285.96 billion, an increase of 10.0 percent from February 2025 and an increase of 46.5 percent from March 2024. Revenue for January through March 2025 totaled NT$839.25 billion, an increase of 41.6 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

TSMC March Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues March 2025 285,957 February 2025 260,009 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 10.0 March 2024 195,211 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 46.5 January to March 2025 839,254 January to March 2024 592,644 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 41.6





