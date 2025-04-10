TSMC March 2025 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Apr. 10, 2025 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for March 2025: On a consolidated basis, revenue for March 2025 was approximately NT$285.96 billion, an increase of 10.0 percent from February 2025 and an increase of 46.5 percent from March 2024. Revenue for January through March 2025 totaled NT$839.25 billion, an increase of 41.6 percent compared to the same period in 2024.
TSMC March Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|March 2025
|285,957
|February 2025
|260,009
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|10.0
|March 2024
|195,211
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|46.5
|January to March 2025
|839,254
|January to March 2024
|592,644
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|41.6
|
