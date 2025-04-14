Arm Powers Software-Defined Vehicle Revolution

Arm is enabling the automotive industry’s shift through its foundational compute technologies

By Pablo Valerio, EETimes (April 8, 2025)

The automotive industry, long defined by combustion engines and mechanical prowess, is undergoing a seismic shift. Arm is playing a central role in enabling the automotive industry’s fundamental shift towards software-defined and AI-driven vehicles through several key strategies and technologies.

In a recent interview with EE Times, Dipti Vachani, senior vice president and general manager of the Automotive line of business at Arm, offered a compelling perspective on this transformation, highlighting the pivotal role of software and the collaborative efforts driving this evolution.

