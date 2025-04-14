Expedera Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management Systems

Santa Clara, California — April 14, 2025 — Expedera Inc., a leading provider of scalable Neural Processing Unit (NPU) semiconductor intellectual property (IP), today announced that it has received ISO 9001:2015 certification of its Quality Management System (QMS). This certification pertains to the design and development of its Neural Network Processing Unit Intellectual Property as verified by SGS Taiwan under certificate number TW25/00000269.

The ISO 9001:2015 standard is internationally recognized and respected, specifying requirements for a company’s Quality Management System. It is utilized by organizations that focus on consistently providing products and services that enhance customer satisfaction while adhering to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

“Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is an important milestone for Expedera,” said Siyad Ma, co-founder and CEO of Expedera. A robust quality system is essential for our growing customer base, particularly in the automotive, consumer, and data center markets. Combined with our previous ISO 26262 ASIL-B Automotive Safety Readiness Certification, this demonstrates Expedera’s commitment to quality and continuous improvement in everything we do.”

The ISO 9001:2015 certification is effective immediately for Expedera’s business, R&D and customer support headquarters in Santa Clara, California, as well as its engineering offices in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Expedera

Expedera provides customizable neural engine semiconductor IP that dramatically improves performance, power, and latency while reducing cost and complexity in edge AI inference applications. Successfully deployed in well over 10 million consumer devices, Expedera’s Origin(TM) Neural Processing Unit (NPU) solutions are scalable and produce superior results in applications ranging from edge nodes and smartphones to automotive. The platform includes an easy-to-use TVM-based software stack that allows the importing of trained networks, provides various quantization options, automatic completion, compilation, estimator, and profiling tools, and supports multi-job APIs. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company has engineering development centers and customer support offices in the United Kingdom, India, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore. Visit https://www.expedera.com





