Why Do Hyperscalers Design Their Own CPUs?
By Sally Ward-Foxton, EETimes (April 10, 2025)
SAN JOSE, Calif. – U.S. hyperscalers like AWS, Google and Microsoft have designed their own CPUs for the data center in recent years, investing hundreds of millions of dollars into their own chip designs. All these CPUs are based on Arm. But with other options on the market, what motivates these companies to spend the time and money on building their own silicon?
Arm’s infrastructure chief, Mohamed Awad, told EE Times that while cutting out the middle man and dealing directly with foundries does mean hyperscalers can cut out chipmakers’ margins, this is not the whole picture.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Why Do Big Companies Make Their Own Sensors?
- Why have all broadcast powerhouses embraced intoPIX JPEG XS? Unraveling the secret behind industry leaders' unanimous adoption!
- EDA Tools for Analog: Where Do I Go From Here?
- Do more with less energy! What's behind Dolphin Design's Energy Efficient Platforms?
- Does Your AI Chip Have Its Own DNN?
Breaking News
Most Popular
- EnSilica Signs MoU with European Satellite Operator
- VeriSilicon Unveils a High-Efficiency LCEVC Video Decoder Supporting 8K Ultra HD
- Hailo Selects Avnet ASIC as Channel Partner for TSMC Silicon Production
- Ubuntu developer images now available for OrangePi RV2: a low-cost RISC-V SBC
- TSMC March 2025 Revenue Report