Omni Design Technologies Offers 3nm, Single Core-voltage Supply Rail Process, Voltage and Temperature (PVT) Monitor

San Jose, California – April 14th, 2025 – Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power SWIFT™ data acquisition and signal-processing solutions, today announced the availability of its high-precision, core-voltage only (0.75V), silicon-embedded process, voltage, and temperature monitor (PVT). The ODT-PVT-ULP-001C-3 provides simple and seamless integration, requiring just a single core-voltage supply and a digital interface, removing the need for added supply voltage complexity, while maintaining precision and highly-localized monitoring next to critical digital subsystems.

The ODT-PVT-ULP-001C-3 is an ultra-low power temperature, voltage, and process monitor designed in a 3nm CMOS process that is functional over a temperature range of -40°C to 150°C. The voltage monitor supports four differential or single-ended inputs with a voltage range up to ±0.75V. A one-shot mode allows the user to initiate an on-demand temperature or voltage measurement. When not operating, the entire block enters an ultra-low-power standby mode. The included process monitor provides information on process variation of core PMOS and NMOS transistors, as well as I/O PMOS and NMOS devices.

As customers develop products on advanced 3nm process nodes, they are pushing the boundaries of thermal activity and dissipation. This challenge often results in the implementation of guard bands in their designs, leading to a lower performance-per-dollar ratio. Utilizing Omni’s PVT monitoring solutions distributed throughout a 3nm product allows for optimized performance and minimal guard bands along with several additional advantages:

Single core-voltage supply rail enables simple deployment and integration into complex digital or mixed-signal chips

Set interrupts when temperatures reach critical thresholds, enabling the system to adjust and maximize performance through Dynamic Voltage and Frequency Scaling (DVFS)

Monitor and mitigate longer-term silicon aging and reliability issues along with side channel security attacks

Collect thermal profile data for enhanced analysis and design for future products

The Omni Design solution speeds customer time-to-market, by providing complete, intricate, high-precision analog circuits using the available core-voltage supply rail.

“Omni Design’s core voltage PVT solution enables simple, fast deployment for advanced 3nm designs by using a single core-voltage supply rail. Further, efficiencies enabled by our PVT monitoring solution result in optimized data center silicon performance,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, President and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “Saving even 1% power in the data center through dynamic voltage and frequency scaling using the Omni Design PVT solution can save over $3M a year in operating costs. The PVT solutions from Omni Design are essential to optimize next-generation high-performance system-on-chip solutions.”

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power semiconductor data conversion solutions and products, supporting advanced FinFET technologies. Our cutting-edge IP and chiplets enable ultra-low-power system-on-chip (SoC) for applications including data center networking, broadband wireless, and automotive ADAS and networking. The SWIFT™ family of data converters offers resolutions from 6-bit to 14-bit, with sampling rates of tens of gigasamples per second (GS/s). Omni Design’s product portfolio includes IP cores, analog IP droplets, and chiplets. Founded in 2015 by industry veterans, Omni Design has a proven record of innovation and customer collaboration. Headquartered in Milpitas, California, with five additional design centers globally, we are committed to shaping the future of semiconductor technology and accelerating AI infrastructure.





